Knife-wielding man sought after two women attacked in Brampton

The hunt is on for a person who violently attacked two ladies hours aside — one at knifepoint — in Brampton on Sunday.

Peel Regional Police say the unidentified man approached the primary sufferer close to Norton Place Park and Clark Blvd., west of Dixie Rd., round three:40 p.m.

“The female victim was physically assaulted and she was transported to hospital with minor injuries,” police stated in an announcement launched Tuesday evening.

About 4 hours later, simply after 7:30 p.m., it’s believed the identical man approached a lady in a grocery retailer car parking zone off Peel Centre Dr. — close to Queen St. E. and Dixie Rd.

“The female victim was threatened with a knife,” police stated. “A struggle took place resulting in the victim sustaining cuts to both hands.”

The attacker then ran off and was final seen heading in direction of Central Park Dr. and Knightsbridge Rd.

The sufferer was taken to hospital for remedy, police stated.

The attacker is described as a black, in his mid to late 30s, 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-11, with a darkish complexion, facial hair and a slim construct.

Within the first incident he was carrying a darkish blue jacket, gray observe pants, a gray hoody, a dark-coloured hat and black footwear with white soles.

Police stated the sufferer within the first incident describes the person as having a Caribbean accent.

Within the second incident the person was carrying black cargo pants, an over-sized camouflage hoody and black footwear with white soles.

Police stated the person suffered a reduce underneath his proper eye and scratches to his face through the second assault.

“Investigators believe that the incidents are related and that the same suspect is responsible for both,” police stated.

Police have launched two video clips of a suspect, captured by safety cameras, hoping members of the general public may help determine the person.

Anybody who witnessed both incident or has any info relating to the person’s identification is urged to name police at 90-453-2121 ext. 2133, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

