Knife-wielding thugs attack barber’s shop staff – who fight them off with a MOP and chair 

21 January 2020

Stunning video reveals reveals knife-wielding thugs assault workers in a barber store who combat them off utilizing a mop and a chair.

The dramatic incident befell at round noon on Thursday final week in north Sheffield and was caught on the store’s CCTV cameras.

Footage reveals two attackers enter the store and linger for a short time as workers go about their every day enterprise – together with one who’s mid-way by way of drilling.

However instantly and with out warning the thugs pounce on three males, dragging them to the ground and unleashing kicks and punches.

Not less than one of many attackers then pulls out a knife because the barber store workers combat again with chairs, brooms and mops.

One workers member hurls a chair on the attackers, earlier than it’s thrown again at him and so they wrestle with the chair.

After greater than a minute of combating the attackers gang up on one employee by the store entrance.

He appears to be struggling earlier than his colleague involves his help with a mop and begins smashing it over the heads and our bodies of the thugs.

Footage of the dramatic incident was posted to Fb by Sheffield resident Joshua Rees.

One of many hooded attackers seems to have a baton and hits a workers member repeatedly with the article. Finally workers are in a position to fend them off and ship the thugs operating

The suspected attackers (pictured) flee after workers combat them off with on a regular basis objects together with mops, a brush and even a chair

He mentioned: I’m going right here for my haircut each week. These guys had been beneath a random assault.

‘Anybody who is aware of the barbers and the proprietor [they] are very nice individuals and [don’t] deserve this.

‘Clearly the individuals had been after cash, and these guys put up a combat again. Nicely performed boy.’

Jane Shoeib added: ‘These s**** have to get a job as an alternative of attacking people who find themselves attempting to earn a dwelling, scumbags.’

Whereas Gary Leask wrote: ‘Clearly somebody is jealous or intimidated by their enterprise, possibly a rival barber store or gangsters attempting to extort cash or scare out of property.’

South Yorkshire Police has been approached for remark.