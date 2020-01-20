Kodeeswari 20th January 2020 – Will Kousalya be the first person to win 1 crore in Kodeeswari?

Kodeeswari is likely one of the new exhibits in Tamil channels the place members of the family are hooked to look at because it’s a girls solely present the place they get an opportunity to win 1 crore rupees by answering fifteen query. Kodeeswari is hosted by Radhikaa SarathKumar and she or he has made this present interactive and her followers are loving it. Right now on 20th January 2020 Kodeeswari will likely be getting into a brand new landmark as they might have their first ever crorepati on this present.

Kousalya would be the first individual to aim the one crore query on Kodeeswari and the exceptional factor about Kousalya is she is can’t speak or hear. Kousalya was born deaf and dumb however she has a great iq and basic information, therefore in a position to undergo all of the hardships to achieve this stage. Kousalya is gloomy that she can’t hear her son’s voice however credit score ought to be given to her husband who’s supporting her in all her endeavours. Radhika Sarathkumar was serving to her all through this system and right now viewers can see if Kousalya can go on to win a crore in Kodeeswari.