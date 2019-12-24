Kofi Kingston Addresses Fans Who Were Upset About How He Lost To Brock Lesnar

Kofi Kingston misplaced the WWE Title throughout the debut episode of Friday Night time SmackDown on Fox. This match lasted seconds and put a definitive finish to Kingston’s run after KofiMania.

Whereas chatting with Yahoo Sports activities, Kingston addressed these followers who had been upset about his loss. They aren’t alone as a result of Large E as additionally upset. Kofi appreciates the help, and he additionally actually liked his run with the WWE Title.

Loads of folks by no means had a chance like Kofi Kingston did and he realizes how fortunate he was to get it.

“I appreciate the passion [from the fans], I do. There are people who have careers that span years and they never have this kind of following, so I’m really fortunate to have that. It’s their right to be angry if they want to be angry, but it’s my job to keep moving forward. There’s a whole lot of stuff we don’t have control over, but we work with what we’re given, try to get a little bit more and claw your way back. It might not be a direct, linear path.”

We’ll should see if Kofi Kingston will ever circle again round to the principle occasion. It looks like The New Day are going to proceed as Tag Staff Champions in WWE within the meantime.