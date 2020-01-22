News TV SHOWS

Kofi Kingston Looking For Payback Against Brock Lesnar At WWE Royal Rumble

January 22, 2020
Kofi Kingston was joyful to announce that Huge E and himself are going to be within the Royal Rumble match this Sunday. One other huge man in that match additionally has Kingston’s eye.

Whereas on WWE The Bump, Kofi Kingston was requested about getting one other shot at Brock Lesnar. Kingston doesn’t know what’s going to occur throughout the Royal Rumble, however he’d love to hunt some retribution towards Brock Lesnar for taking his WWE Title in six seconds.

“Who knows? A lot of people have been wondering about that myself included, but that’s the nature of the Royal Rumble is that you don’t know what’s gonna happen — that’s why you watch.”

“You know I’d love to get in there and mix it up with him, payback, you know?”

When requested about his new blonde hair Kofi Kingston mentioned it’s gold “in the right light.” We’ll must see what’s in retailer for Kofi Kingston in Houston, however we’d see him squaring off with The Beast Incarnate as soon as once more.

