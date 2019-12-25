Kofi Kingston On Big E Becoming The Face Of WWE

Massive E was one among Kofi Kingston’s largest supporters by KofiMania. Should you ask Kingston it might very effectively be Massive E’s time quickly sufficient.

In an interview with CBS Sports activities, Kofi Kingston addressed the concept of Massive E finally changing into WWE Champion. He stated it’s solely a matter of time earlier than it occurs for Massive E as effectively.

“I think that when you talk to E, he’s very modest about it. He says he just shows up to work and does what he’s supposed to do. I think we all know, and we wouldn’t be having this conversation if we didn’t know E’s potential to be able to carry the load. He’s phenomenal on the mic, he’s funny, he can be intense, he’s well-spoken. He’s just an all-around good dude.” “I think it’s just a matter of time. When the time is right, he will definitely be somebody that can take the bull by the horns and lead the charge.” “We’ll see, we’ll see what happens as time goes on but, yeah, E is definitely a guy that is more than capable of being the face of the company and lead. Myself and Woods will be right there beside him, supporting him the whole time and holding him up. That has always been the philosophy of our group — always to push our brothers to the top. We’ll see what happens, we never know. When it happened to me, it wasn’t supposed to. Who knows? We’ll see.”

Massive E is likely to be humble till it occurs for him which is an efficient plan. It’s onerous to disclaim that WWE sees massive issues for all three members of the New Day as a result of they every acquired the identical five-year contracts.