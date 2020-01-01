Kofi Kingston Reflects On An Incredible 2019

2019 is coming to a detailed. By the point you’re studying this it may be 2020 and past. Kofi Kingston will at all times bear in mind 2019 for the beginning of KofiMania together with a lot extra.

The previous WWE Champion tweeted out a heartfelt message to wrap up 2019. He was wrapping up the last decade as effectively, however the final 12 months holds a really particular place in his coronary heart.

Scripting this now as a result of my drained ass aint making it to midnight, lol. 2019 has been unbelievable, from a profession side, a private side & the side of watching my household proceed to develop. I’m grateful for all of it! Right here’s to a fair higher 2020!

Kofi Kingston additionally signed a brand new five-year contract with WWE in 2019. So, he will likely be with the corporate at the least till 2024. Xavier Woods and Huge E signed the identical contract as Kingston. We’ll should see what the long run has in retailer for Kingston and The New Day, nevertheless it must be fairly unbelievable to high this 12 months.