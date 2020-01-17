Kohli Calls KL Rahul “Multi-Dimensional Player” After Win In 2nd ODI

Virat Kohli heaped reward on KL Rahul after the wicketkeeper-batsman displayed a powerful present with the bat and from behind the stumps in India’s 36-run victory within the second One-day Worldwide in opposition to Australia in Rajkot on Friday. KL Rahul scored 80 runs off 52 balls, together with six boundaries and three sixes, and pulled off a outstanding stumping to assist India degree the three-match ODI sequence 1-1. Indian skipper Virat Kohli referred to as KL Rahul a “multi-dimensional player” and thanked the 27-year-old Karnataka batsman for stepping up in Rajkot.

“KL is becoming a multi-dimensional player, and it’s really great when players step up like this,” Virat Kohli stated on the post-match presentation.

“It is essential to not depart somebody like KL out. You noticed how he batted as we speak. That is most likely the very best he is performed on the worldwide degree.

“The knock confirmed maturity and sophistication, and we all know precisely what we’re doing within the dressing room,” he added.

India had suffered a 10-wicket loss within the opening match in Mumbai on Tuesday. Kohli stated the followers press “panic button” each time India lose a match.

“We reside within the days of social media and the panic button was pressed too early,” he stated.

In Rajkot, Shikhar Dhawan top-scored for India with 96 runs off 90 balls, together with 13 boundaries and a six. Kohli praised the Indian opener for making a powerful comeback from an harm.

“Vital couple of video games for Shikhar. He was injured for a very long time and in ODIs he is been one in every of our most constant and aggressive performers, and he can change the scenario for the crew,” Kohli stated.

One other opener Rohit Sharma, who contributed with 42 runs, was taken off the sphere after hurting his left hand whereas fielding within the second ODI.

Kohli stated Rohit is anticipated to be match for the third and ultimate ODI, to be performed in Bengaluru on Sunday.

“Rohit’s left shoulder has popped out of few instances, and he must be good to go within the subsequent recreation,” he stated.

Mohammed Shami led the bowling assault for India with three wickets, whereas Navdeep Saini, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav contributed with two wickets every.



