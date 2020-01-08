Kohli Continues To Lead ICC Test Rankings, Pujara, Rahane Slip

India skipper Virat Kohli retained his prime spot amongst batsmen whereas Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane slipped within the newest ICC Check rankings issued on Wednesday. With 928 factors, Kohli is manner forward of second-placed Australian maestro Steve Smith (911), the ICC stated in a press release. Pujara was positioned sixth, down one rung, with 791 factors, whereas Rahane occupied the ninth spot after slipping a few positions with 759 factors. In bowling, India’s tempo spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, getting back from an damage layoff, remained static at sixth place with 794 factors, whereas spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (772 factors) and seamer Mohammed Shami (771) had been ninth and 10th respectively.

Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne grabbed a career-best third place. The 25-year-old moved up one slot after scores of 215 and 59 within the last Check in opposition to New Zealand. He was the best scorer within the recently-concluded collection with 549 runs, whereas his 5 earlier Checks that embrace two at house in opposition to Pakistan, have seen him amass 896 runs.

Australian speedster Pat Cummins was on the prime of the standings with 904 factors forward of Neil Wagner (852) and West Indies’ Jason Holder (830).

Australia quick bowler Mitchell Starc equalled a career-best fifth place that he beforehand achieved in March 2018. He completed with 15 wickets within the collection that included 4 in Sydney.

Spinner Nathan Lyon’s 10-wicket haul has helped him advance 5 locations to joint-14th.

For New Zealand, all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme was a notable gainer. He moved from 47th to 39th amongst batsmen and from 36th to 34th amongst bowlers.

Matt Henry has moved up three locations to 66th amongst bowlers. England all-rounder Ben Stokes has made it into the highest 10 for batsmen for the second time in his profession after scores of 47 and 72. He moved from 15th to 10th, whereas his finest was ninth, achieved in November final yr.

Dom Sibley’s maiden Check century has lifted him 87 locations to 80th whereas quick bowler James Anderson’s report 28th five-wicket haul within the first innings sees him again within the prime 10 for bowlers.

Opener Dean Elgar (up three locations to 19th) and Aiden Markram (up one place to 22nd) amongst batsmen and Anrich Nortje (up 34 locations to 62nd) are the notable gainers for South Africa.