Kohli Ends 2019 As Leading Run-Scorer Across Formats, Rohit Tops In ODIs

Virat Kohli completed 2019 on a excessive, main India’s chase within the series-decider in opposition to the West Indies with a high quality knock of 85 runs off 81 deliveries. Within the course of, the India captain ensured that he completed because the main run-getter throughout all codecs within the yr with 2,455 runs. Rohit Sharma, who additionally scored a half-century within the third ODI in opposition to West Indies, completed an in depth second with 2,442 runs. Rohit Sharma did, nonetheless, finish the yr because the main run-scorer in ODIs.

Kohli scored 1,377 runs in 26 ODIs, 612 runs in eight Checks and 466 runs in 10 T20Is in 2019. Rohit Sharma scored 1,490 runs in 28 ODIs, 556 runs in 5 Checks and 396 runs in 14 T20Is within the yr.

Babar Azam completed third on the checklist of total run-scorers with 2,082 runs within the calendar yr, whereas Ross Taylor and Joe Root rounded off the highest 5 with 1,820 and 1,790 runs respectively.

Shai Hope completed behind the Indian duo within the ODI run charts for the yr, with 1,345 runs within the 50-over format. Aaron Finch was behind the West Indies opener with 1,141 runs whereas Babar Azam completed fifth with 1,092 runs.

Kohli scored seven centuries in 2019, together with his career-high Check rating of 254 not out. Rohit Sharma hit 10 tons, together with a whopping 5 within the World Cup.

Wanting again on the yr passed by, Kohli stated after Sunday’s match: “2019 has been one of the best years for Indian cricket. Apart from the 30 minutes in the World Cup, it’s been a great year. We’ll keep chasing that ICC trophy. But apart from that, the way we’ve played has been satisfying.”