News sports

Kohli Flaunts New Haircut Ahead Of Sri Lanka T20Is, Anil Kapoor Reacts

January 3, 2020
2 Min Read
Virat Kohli Flaunts New Haircut Ahead Of Sri Lanka T20Is, Anil Kapoor Reacts

Virat Kohli posed for footage with hair stylist Aalim Hakim after the haircut. © Instagram

Virat Kohli determined to get a brand new haircut forward of India’s three-match T20 Worldwide collection in opposition to Sri Lanka, beginning on Sunday in Guwahati. Calling it a “top cut”, the Indian skipper shared the images of his new haircut in his Instagram tales on Thursday, posing with famend hair stylist Aalim Hakim. “New Year … New Cut…The KING,” Aalim Hakim wrote on Instagram together with a couple of footage of Virat Kohli’s new look. Virat Kohli led India to a collection victory over the West Indies to conclude 12 months 2019 and can hope to proceed the momentum within the new 12 months.

g6v1vq9

Photograph Credit score: Instagram

oqvok5l8

Photograph Credit score: Instagram

maccqbj

Photograph Credit score: Instagram

Actor Anil Kapoor commented on Aalim Hakim’s put up, calling Virat Kohli’s haircut “terrific”.

5s1uj1q

Photograph Credit score: Instagram

After the West Indies collection, Kohli determined to get pleasure from some downtime with spouse Anushka Sharma in Switzerland, the place the cricketer-actor pair welcomed new 12 months 2020 in a celebration with Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.

The Indian captain had shared an image with Anushka whereas boarding a flight again house. In his Instagram story, Kohli captioned the image: “Taking flights back home make us smile”.

The 31-year-old batsman completed 12 months 2019 because the main run-scorer in Checks, One-day Internationals and T20 Internationals mixed whereas his deputy within the restricted overs format Rohit Sharma scored the utmost variety of runs in ODIs.

India have a grueling schedule in 2020. After internet hosting Sri Lanka for a three-game T20I collection, they are going to play a three-match ODI collection in opposition to Australia at house, beginning January 14.

India will then journey to New Zealand for a full tour the place they are going to be enjoying 5 T20Is, three ODIs and two Check matches.


Highlights

  • Virat Kohli determined to get a brand new haircut on Thursday
  • He can be in motion when India face Sri Lanka in a Three-match T20I collection
  • Actor Anil Kapoor reacted on Virat Kohli’s new haircut

Associated Articles

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

pete

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment