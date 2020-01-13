Kohli “Great” But Watching Rohit “Makes Me Happy”: Pakistan Legend

Pakistan batting nice Zaheer Abbas has reserved excessive reward for star India batsman Rohit Sharma. Abbas mentioned that whereas Indian captain Virat Kohli is a superb batsman, his limited-over deputy Rohit Sharma’s strokeplay may be very satisfying to observe. “Kohli is a great player, but watching the beautiful strokes that Rohit Sharma possesses gives me a lot of satisfaction. The way he creates a shot is his art, which is something that Kohli does not possess,” Abbas mentioned in an interview on YouTube channel ‘Cricket Baaz with Waheed Khan’.

Abbas mentioned whereas Kohli is the most effective, he prefers to observe Rohit due to the latter’s distinctive model.

“When he is playing, I never switch off my TV. Kohli is right now India’s backbone but watching Rohit making his strokes makes me happy. Both these batsmen are great to watch,” he mentioned.

The previous Pakistan Check captain feels that the domination India at present get pleasure from in all codecs of the sport is because of a number of elements.

“They’ve some huge cash, however they’ve additionally labored on the best areas. They haven’t made too many modifications to their home system, which solely made it higher.

“Cricket has all the time been in style in India and so they have all the time produced nice gamers. Not like us, they’ve stayed away from falling into politics and jealousy and made a system that took alongside senior gamers too in order that there isn’t any hole between them and people who change them. You possibly can see that earlier there was Sunil Gavaskar, then got here Sachin Tendulkar and now there may be Kohli,” he mentioned.