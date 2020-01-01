Kohli Leads Wishes After Hardik Announces Engagement To Natasa Stankovic

Hardik Pandya selected the primary day of the New 12 months to supply the engagement ring to his Serbian girlfriend Natasa Stankovic. As quickly as Hardik Pandya made the information public, by posting footage and movies on his social media accounts, congratulatory messages began pouring in massive numbers from throughout the globe, together with his India teammates. Main that race was none aside from Indian skipper Virat Kohli, to whom Hardik’s engagement information, like many followers, got here as a “pleasant surprise”. Replying to Hardik’s submit on Instagram, Kohli wrote, “Congratulations H. What a pleasant surprise. Wish you guys great times ahead. God bless”.

Earlier than making his engagement information public, Hardik had posted an image together with his girlfriend — now fiancee — on Instagram. “Starting the year with my firework,” Hardik had captioned the image on Instagram.

Indian opener KL Rahul, middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer and leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav have been amongst a number of gamers who congratulated the couple.

A number of Bollywood stars like Sunil Shetty, Athiya Shetty and Sonal Chauhan additionally reacted on Hardik’s Instagram submit.

TV actors like Karishma Kotak, Jay Bhanushali and Karan Tacker additionally despatched their greetings to the Indian all-rounder.

On skilled entrance, Hardik had a combined final yr as he missed the main a part of the season and underwent a surgical procedure to deal with his again downside.

Hardik final wore the Indian jersey in a Twenty 20 Worldwide sport towards South Africa manner again in September 2019.

Since then, he has missed the Take a look at sequence towards South Africa and Bangladesh along with the restricted overs sequence, which incorporates three T20Is and as many ODIs, towards the West Indies.

Additionally, he hasn’t been included within the Indian squad that may play three T20Is and three ODIs In opposition to Sri Lanka and Australia respectively this month.

The selectors, nonetheless, have named him within the India A squad that may tour New Zealand forward of senior staff’s go to.