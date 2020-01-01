Kohli Terms 2008 U-19 World Cup An Important Milestone In His Career

Virat Kohli has picked his New Zealand counterpart Kane Williamson because the standout performer of the 2008 ICC Below-19 World Cup despite the fact that the occasion was dominated by his workforce and gave the India skipper his first style of stardom. Kohli’s India beat Williamson’s New Zealand in a detailed semi-final of that version, which additionally featured Ravindra Jadeja, Trent Boult and Tim Southee.

“I remember playing against Kane (Williamson). He was someone who always stood out in the team, his batting ability was very different from the other players who were around. It is good to know that so many people from that batch, like Kane and Steve Smith, have played for their respective countries,” Kohli was quoted as saying in a media launch by the ICC.

“The ICC U19 World Cup was a very important milestone in my career,” mentioned Kohli, who made 235 runs at a mean of 47 in 2008.

“It helped us get a good platform to build on and make our careers from thereon, so it holds a very important place in my mind and heart. It is very important to understand and respect the opportunity it provides to you.”

Whereas Kohli was a star of the 2008 version, the 2010 version featured a few of the future England superstars like Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and present skipper Joe Root.

Actually, Root recollected how Stokes had batted India out with a match-winning hundred.

The all-rounder peeled off 100 from 88 balls, together with six sixes, to raise England to a complete of 246 that they efficiently defended and gave them a flawless group stage file in New Zealand.

“We didn’t get off to the best start in that India game but Ben played one of the best innings I’d ever seen for a player of that age,” mentioned Root.

“It was on the first world stage you can play on – he made a brilliant hundred and we ended up winning the game against the tournament favourites, which was fantastic and great to be a part of. It was a launchpad for me and I played in a squad with a guys who are still in the team now, like Ben and James Vince.”

“To play alongside players like that, learn from them and watch them develop, to then go back and play against them in county cricket, meant we were always pushing each other to get better.”