Koi Carp owners set up camera to find an otter attacking their fish

By Julia Mclellan For Mailonline

Revealed: 10:06 EST, 2 January 2020 | Up to date: 10:28 EST, 2 January 2020

When David Latta and his spouse Julie seen the tails and fins of their Koi Carp price hundreds of kilos had apparently been nibbled, they got down to catch the perpetrator.

The couple, who run a cattery close to Colchester, Essex, mentioned: ‘We knew the fish hadn’t been attacked by a cat as a result of they’re all stored inside. We believed heron was the probably predator.’

The couple initially put hen wire across the pond to discourage the would-be diner however as the times handed, extra of the fish had nibbled fins and tails so Mr Latta, 62, arrange an infra-red digital camera.

The otter pokes its head above the pond in Colchester, Essex, because the animal is caught it the act of nibbling the Koi Carp

Julie and David Latta initially put hen wire round their decorative pond within the hope it will deter the perpetrator

Preliminary statement of the footage confirmed a safety mild approaching simply after midnight as a fox entered the backyard.

‘We assumed the fox might be the perpetrator,’ mentioned Mrs Latta, 52, ‘and we continued to view the footage from the following 5 nights.’

‘To our astonishment we then realised it wasn’t a fox or heron however an otter who was filmed overtly swimming round our decorative pond ducking and diving for the fish.

The otter enters the backyard on the far left and makes its approach into the pond to search out its subsequent meal

The cheeky otter climbs onto rockery earlier than launching itself on the digital camera within the early hours

David Latta fastened the wire across the pond nevertheless the otter managed to outsmart the fence

‘The factor we discover so extraordinary is the truth that we reside about half a mile from the closest brook and the extraordinarily busy A12 twin carriageway cuts it in half.’ mentioned Mr Latta.

‘So this have to be one very decided otter to make the nightly journeys for it is costly nibbles.’

With recommendation given by the otter belief they’ve additionally now put in an electrical fence to hopefully persuade the midnight diner to hunt meals elsewhere.

The prized Koi Carp owned by David and Julie Latta that are price hundreds of kilos