Kojima Wants to Make Something Related to ‘New Media’, Such as AI and Streaming

At current, there is no such thing as a approach of realizing what Hideo Kojima’s subsequent enterprise will entail. He appears to have loads of concepts he’s desperate to rid himself of, nonetheless. In a latest Twitter put up, the legendary sport developer hinted at one other concept, which facilities on what he refers to as “new media,” similar to streaming and AI.

The tweet in query begins by noting what’s usually forward for 2020. Tokyo’s internet hosting of this 12 months’s Olympics is one instance, whereas the beginnings of the leisure business’s “extreme” modifications function one other. Kojima didn’t supply an excessive amount of element, however did tease that he’d wish to discover these modifications in a roundabout way.

See the put up under:

We’ll have Tokyo Olympic within the 12 months of 2020, and likewise the intense change in leisure business will are available subsequent 10 years with the arrival of the streaming and AI. I’d wish to create one thing associated to such new media and completely model new leisure for the tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/z0F3ClTzVt — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) January 1, 2020

Kojima spoke about streaming not too way back, throughout a BAFTA panel that noticed him tease his subsequent undertaking. This means it’s a side of expertise’s evolution that he finds himself particularly eager on. With him having beforehand introduced plans to supply movies as nicely, it must be fascinating to see how issues play out for Kojima Productions going ahead. Maybe the horror sport he lately hinted at will wade by the murky waters of superior applied sciences?

Kojima’s most up-to-date sport, Death Stranding, is in shops now on the HEARALPUBLICIST four. The title will launch on PC someday this summer time.

[Source: Hideo Kojima on Twitter]