Kolkata actress Rupanjana Mitra names filmmaker Arindam Sil in #metoo

The #metoo wave has now entered the Bengali movie trade. Widespread tv actress Rupanjana Mitra has reportedly introduced surprising allegations of sexual misconduct towards famend Bengali filmmaker Arindam Sil.

In an interview with Anandabazar digital, the actress has revealed how the filmmaker behaved inappropriately together with her after calling her in his Kolkata workplace for the studying of the script for a well-liked every day cleaning soap, “Bhumikanya”.

The actress instructed ABP digital: “He had known as me in his workplace to learn out the script of the primary episode of ‘Bhumikanya’. It was a number of days earlier than Durga puja. Surprisingly there was no person in his workplace after I reached there at 5 pm. I had an uncanny feeling. All of a sudden he obtained up from his seat and began shifting his hand over my head and again. It was solely him and me in his workplace. I used to be feeling scared that I might in all probability get raped now and desperately praying for somebody to enter the room.

“After a while I could not take it anymore and firmly asked him to speak to me about the script. He perhaps understood that I was not that kind of woman who would give in to his tricks. He suddenly entered the director mode and started explaining the script to me and within five minutes his wife entered the office.”

Rupanjana has shared that she broke down after popping out of his workplace. The report additional says the actress didn’t open up concerning the incident earlier as a result of she was contract-bound with the channel in query and had to bear in mind to not tarnish its fame.

Arindam Sil has denied the allegations. The filmmaker instructed the portal: “This is probably a political stunt. I don’t know why she is saying all this. We are old friends. The day she is referring to, she texted me after leaving my office saying ‘I am so excited’. I still have the text with me and can show it. Why would she text someone who has behaved inappropriately with her? She is lying.”

Rupanjana Mitra is a well-liked face in Bengali tv and has appeared in every day soaps like “Sindoor Khela”, “Soti”, “Khela” and “Ek Akasher Niche” amongst others.

Actor-director Arindam Sil is thought for helming motion pictures like “Har Har Byomkesh”, “Eagoler Chokh”, “Durga Sohay” and his newest “Mitin Mashi”.