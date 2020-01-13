Kolkata Knight Riders’ Pravin Tambe Ineligible To Play In IPL: Report

Veteran leg-spinner Pravin Tambe will not be capable to take part within the 2020 version of the Indian Premier League (IPL) set to get underway on March 29. Talking to IANS, a BCCI functionary confirmed that Tambe cannot play within the IPL since he has performed within the T10 League. “BCCI rules strictly say that an Indian player has to be exclusively playing in the IPL or he has to stay away from the cash-rich league and participate in other leagues across the globe. To have sent in his name for the T10 draft and now to also be a part of the IPL is clearly against the BCCI protocol. So, he can’t play,” the BCCI functionary stated.

Lately, the 48-year-old turned the oldest participant to be purchased on the IPL public sale held in December when he was roped in by two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at his base worth of Rs 20 lakh.

Tambe made his IPL debut on the age of 41 in 2013. He has to date performed 33 matches in all IPL editions choosing up 28 wickets.

The IPL 2020 version is ready to begin from March 29 on the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and the ultimate will probably be performed on Might 24. The 57-day window additionally implies that host broadcasters Star are prone to have their method and there will probably be no double headers. The beginning time is sort of sure to be 7.30 pm