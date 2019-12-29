Koneru Humpy Becomes Women’s World Rapid Chess Champion

India’s Koneru Humpy outwitted China’s Lei Tingjie in a dramatic Armageddon battle to win the Girls’s World Fast Chess Championship in Moscow, Russia. Whereas Humpy was topped the world girls’s speedy champion, Norway’s Magnus Carlsen claimed the lads’s title within the house of some minutes on the identical venue on Saturday. “When I started my first game on Day 3 I did not imagine I would be at the top. My hope was to reach top three. I didn’t expect to play the tie-break games,” Humpy mentioned in an interview with FIDE.

“I lost the first game on time but came back in the second game. It was a gambling game, but I won. In the final game, I had a better position and it was a comfortable win.”

Humpy collected 9 factors every in 12 rounds to be tied with Tingjie.

The duo then performed an Armageddon recreation to interrupt the impasse.

The Indian misplaced the opening recreation earlier than recovering within the second after which clinched the title within the decider.