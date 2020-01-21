Konnan Explains Why Psicosis II Slapped Him Outside Impact Wrestling Event

Konnan didn’t have the perfect time in the course of the first day of Influence Wrestling’s lately tv tapings in Mexico Metropolis. Psicosis II confirmed up and slapped him round a bit and the entire encounter was captured on video.

Psicosis II defined himself and gave his motive for the assault. Now Konnan is talking out in regards to the confrontation.

Konnan on stated on Preserving It 100 that he’s had a beef with Psicosis II after he talked about how he felt Psicosis II was too stiff within the ring. Then they exchanged some phrases on social media which you’ll learn right here. Earlier than he knew it, Psicosis II was displaying up exterior of Influence Wrestling’s Mexico Metropolis tapings.

“Now I see he’s with other guys, so I’m kinda looking around and thinking, ‘bro, is this guy gonna actually jump me here with these guys?’ While I’m kinda looking out of my peripheral and I’m trying to defuse the situation, he slaps me. I’m thinking real quick for that split second, ‘bro, if I hit him, I KNOW I’m gonna get jumped.’ I just know I am, I just feel it.” “If we would’ve been one-on-one, I would’ve punched the sh*t out of him. I’m thinking in that moment, let me get out of here so I can get into the dressing room and I can get everyone out.”

Hopefully, this case is behind them and it doesn’t escalate additional. It additionally is likely to be a good suggestion for Influence Wrestling to rent safety to ensure this sort of incident doesn’t occur once more.

Due to Professional Wrestling Sheet for the quote