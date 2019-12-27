Kourtney Kardashian Claps Back At Critics Mad About Her Fam Getting Another Dog!

Don’t come for Kourtney Kardashian and query whether or not she’s canine momma!

The Retaining Up with the Kardashians (ex?) star clapped again at a bunch of Instagram critics on Thursday night, hours after she confirmed off a brand new household present this Christmas: an cute golden retriever pet.

The brand new addition, who’s as but unnamed, isn’t there to take over for Kourt’s cute Pomeranian Honey, however many followers appeared to suppose so. And rapidly, the 40-year-old mother’s IG feedback part stuffed up with important feedback and baseless accusations about how she “replaced” her first four-legged pal!

It began when she shared this actually ADORABLE set of pics of the brand new little Golden Retriever (under):

What a enjoyable shock and future finest pal for her youngsters to develop up with, too!

However for some purpose, folks started assuming the Poosh founder’s different pup had instantly been changed?!

“WTF,” wrote one commenter, “wheres Honey?” Dozens of different commenters echoed the assertion and sentiment, with one calling out the truth TV maven for getting new pets simply to point out off on social media, solely to “throw them out in 3 months.”

However whereas that is an enormous challenge this time of 12 months — a pet is a severe lifetime dedication, y’all, not only a one-time present! — Kourtney isn’t responsible of doing that, and she or he’s ensuring all people is aware of!

Responding to important feedback concerning the whereabouts of Honey, the inside design aficionado wrote in a single reply:

“Of course we still have Honey, our baby Pom Pom.”

Duh!

However when one commenter even recommended Kourt identify the canine “temporary,” as a result of “you never keep your dogs,” the KUWTK star snapped.

Kourt responded to the commenter:

“Wow so much negativity. we still have Honey, but thanks for your assumptions. I’ll assume Santa wasn’t good to you, hence your vibes.”

Wow! She went there! LOLz!!!

Severely, although, it was a reasonably bizarre accusation from the beginning for thus many commenters to only assume the household removed Honey. The truth TV star and her fam are loaded #blessed with all of the assets on the planet, so it’s not like a second canine goes to be an additional burden in her family, ya know?! Like, come on, folks!

What do y’all take into consideration this little social media spat, Perezcious readers?! Simply another excuse why you by no means learn the feedback… proper???