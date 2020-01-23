Kourtney Kardashian’s Response To Pregnancy Rumors Is, Uhh, Not Exactly What We Were Expecting…

Sooooo, right here’s one thing!

When a KarJenner being pregnant murmur pops up in 2020 — and it’s about Kourtney Kardashian, and never, like, Kylie Jenner — we anticipate a fairly sturdy denial. However, uhhh, that’s not precisely what we got this time round! And name us loopy, but it surely’s beginning to make many marvel…

It began on Wednesday afternoon, when the 40-year-old now-former actuality TV star channeled her internal Lizzo by being a foul bitch on Instagram, as you’ll be able to see (under):

Pretty!

However when a commenter requested if she had been pregnant, properly, that’s when all hell broke free.

“No, I wish,” the mother of three responded to the IG follower within the feedback part, “It’s the angle.”

And yeah, we *perhaps, however barely* get how you possibly can suppose there’s a little bit child bump there from the angle, however can we speak about that first a part of the response?! The “no, I wish” half????? WTF?!?!?!

Kourt shall be 41 in April, and already has three wonderful children with former companion and present co-parent Scott Disick. As soon as a tumultuous a part of her life, the now-platonic relationship with Scott has actually steadied currently, and together with Kourt’s obvious need to step again from the household’s iconic actuality TV present, it’d appear to be she was tremendous able to settle in as a mother of three.

Besides she really needs there have been extra?! Is that, like, a factor to look at now? Will there be a KarJenner child in some unspecified time in the future in 2020 — and can or not it’s Kourtney’s creation?! Not Kylie, not Kendall Jenner or Khloé Kardashian… however KOURTNEY?!?!

Younes’ Revenge!

We form of stumbled blindly into this one, to be trustworthy.

For months, we’ve been greater than skeptical about Younes Bendjima‘s return into Kourt’s social sphere, and finally, again into her love life. After a number of stops and begins in 2018 — and some sketchy reconciliation moments involving anyone tipping off the paparazzi — we had been fast to jot down off the 26-year-old male mannequin as a flake.

Someplace alongside the way in which although, Kourt began loving him “without hesitation,” and the proverbial flood gates had opened again up. Bendjima has been bonding with Kardashian’s children, too — probably making it a bit simpler for Kourt to ascertain an entire bunch of Child Younes’ working round… or one thing…

” width=”750″> These two simply can’t stop one another! However are they about to take issues to the following degree??? / (c) Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

OK perhaps it’s not fairly like that, however the level is the Poosh founder’s on-again, off-again man seems totally again on this time round, and this new degree of recommitment is one thing to look at in 2020.

Will it result in a actual child bump? Who is aware of.

Though with these three little phrases — “No, I wish” — the departing KUWTK star positive revealed to the world precisely what she’s been pondering.

Buckle up, y’all. It seems like this yr could also be one hell of a wild trip…