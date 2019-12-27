Kris Srikkanth, Anjum Chopra To Get CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Awards

Former India captain and member of the 1983 World Cup successful crew Kris Srikkanth would be the recipient of this 12 months’s prestigious CK Nayudu Lifetime Award given by the BCCI. Former India ladies’s captain Anjum Chopra is the co-recipient of the lifetime achievement award for the 12 months 2019. The BCCI Annual Award perform shall be held in Mumbai on January 12 forward of the primary ODI in opposition to Australia on January 14. “Srikkanth and Anjum will be conferred with the Lifetime Achievement award for their contributions to Indian cricket. Everyone in BCCI feels that they are perfect choices for the award,” a BCCI supply instructed PTI on situation of anonymity.

Srikkanth inarguably is among the largest names to have come out of Tamil Nadu cricket secure aside from one other former India skipper S Venkataraghavan and Ravichandran Ashwin. He represented India between 1981 to 1992. The 60-year-old Srikkanth performed 43 Checks, scoring 2062 runs with two tons of and 12 half-centuries.

Nevertheless, it was ODI cricket the place he was a trailblazer, method forward of his time hitting these audacious hook pictures off quick bowlers with out sporting a helmet. His crowning glory actually was the highest rating of 38 within the Prudential World Cup closing in 1983 in opposition to a fearsome West Indies assault comprising Malcolm Marshall, Joel Garner, Andy Roberts and Michael Holding. He additionally scored a half-century in opposition to Pakistan within the Benson and Hedges World Championship of Cricket closing in 1985.

Srikkanth was appointed captain in 1989 for a troublesome tour of Pakistan the place Sachin Tendulkar made his worldwide debut. Nevertheless after a drawn collection, he was faraway from captaincy as it’s believed heavyweight BCCI official from the omnipotent Mumbai foyer glided by suggestions on his captaincy from impartial umpire John Hampshire.

Srikkanth retired in 1992 after the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand after which from 2009-12 served because the chairman of nationwide choice committee. It was the Srikkanth-led committe that chosen the Indian squad for the 2011 World Cup. He was additionally related to the IPL aspect Chennai Tremendous Kings throughout its preliminary years and has been an analyst on varied platforms together with TV, print and digital.

The 42-year-old Anjum is taken into account to be one among India’s most interesting batswomen earlier than Mithali Raj.

A left-hander, Anjum performed 12 Checks scoring 548 runs. Anjum additionally performed 127 ODIs through which she scored 100 and 18 fifties. She additionally performed 18 T20 Internationals. She was part of the Indian XI that performed within the Girls’s World Cup closing in opposition to Australia in 2005.