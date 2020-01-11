Kris Statlander Talks Turning Down WWE Offer

WWE actually wished Kris Statlander. In face, there have been some conflicting reviews saying she signed with the corporate. AEW ended up getting Statlander, however it wasn’t a straightforward determination.

Whereas chatting with Alicia Atout, Statlander mentioned the tough determination to show WWE down. Her dream was coming true both approach as a result of she had contracts on the desk from two firms. She appears to be blissful together with her AEW alternative.

“There’s a lot of thoughts going through my mind because the whole thing with WWE was interested in me also. There’s a lot of stress with me because I didn’t know what I was going to do, I didn’t know what was the right choice.” “You would think it’s a dream come true for anybody to be offered a contract but for me getting signed was never a legit goal of mine in wrestling,” “I am thoroughly enjoying all my time I’ve been with AEW and all the opportunities they have given me so far and I have no regrets about it,”

Kris Statlander fell wanting successful the AEW Ladies’s World Title from Riho on Dynamite this week. The Nightmare Collective interfered together with her match and chaos ensued when Luther debuted. Let’s see what the remainder of the story is for Statlander in AEW as a result of they’re simply getting began.

Because of SE Scoops for the quote