Kristen Stewart on filming ‘Underwater’: ‘I almost died making this movie’

When Kristen Stewart says she virtually died filming Underwater, her new deep-sea horror in theatres right now, she isn’t kidding.

“It was horrible,” describing the months-long shoot which discovered her and her castmates filming underwater. “It was one of the worst things I’ve experienced in my life … You’re usually not super encouraged to not talk about that because you don’t want to imply that watching the movie will also be a horrendous experience. But I think in this case I can say that I almost died making this movie.”

Underwater riffs on Ridley Scott’s Alien with its story of a bunch of researchers dwelling in an undersea station who discover themselves in a sport of cat-and-mouse with a mysterious monster after a earthquake strands them on the backside of the ocean.

Stewart performs Norah Value, a mechanical engineer who leads a ragtag bunch that features Vincent Cassel, T.J. Miller and Jessica Henwick on a dangerous journey throughout the ocean flooring to flee vessels that can deliver them again to the floor.

“I love scary movies,” Stewart chuckles down the road from Los Angeles. “So undoubtedly this was of curiosity. … I additionally favored (the director) William Eubank and his film The Sign. He did rather a lot with a very tiny price range and I believed it might be enjoyable to let him mess around with more cash.”

It’s been over a decade since Stewart, who turns 30 this yr, grew to become a world celebrity due to her position as Bella Swan within the Twilight sequence and a high-profile relationship together with her co-star Robert Pattinson. However following the discharge of the final movie in that franchise in 2012, she’s received acclaim in thought-provoking unbiased movies like Clouds of Sils Maria (which netted her a Cesar at France’s most distinguished movie awards), Equals, Private Shopper, JT LeRoy (the closing evening movie on the 2018 Toronto Worldwide Movie Pageant) and Seberg (wherein she performed French new wave actress and Breathless star Jean Seberg).

Final month, she was named Actress of the Decade by the Hollywood Critics Affiliation.

“I’ve been lucky in terms of the types of people and artists and conversations I’ve been attracted to,” says Stewart. “I’m super not precious about it, either. I understand the precious approach a director or writer might take, but as someone who is acting in movies and trying to realize my dreams through other people, you need to be a little haphazard.”

If the concept of Stewart as a super-calculating film star is tough to fathom, she goes to lengths to emphasize that there has by no means been any overarching design to her profession.

“Some things work and some things don’t,” she says.

The day of Underwater’s Los Angeles premiere, Stewart known as the Solar to discuss her love of horror motion pictures and tackling tasks that scare her.

With the discharge of Underwater and Charlie’s Angels a couple of months again, it looks as if you’re doing probably the most mainstream work you’ve achieved in a very long time. Was that by design?

I’m undoubtedly not probably the most sensible individual in relation to navigating my profession thoughtfully. So although it looks as if I moved in direction of mainstream motion pictures, we made this film a couple of years in the past. Once I determined to do Underwater, I hadn’t made an enormous film in a very long time. However I believed Norah was a woman who didn’t have a complete lot to lose on this catastrophic state of affairs and that intrigued me.

That is a couple of group preventing to outlive on the backside of the ocean from a scary sea monster. What appealed to you about that?

I believed it was attention-grabbing to not know this individual in any respect and while you first meet Norah she’s in her sweatpants brushing her tooth and we simply begin the film there. … Often, feminine characters in a film like this is able to be like, ‘I’ve acquired to get again up there. My son wants me. My husband wants me,’ however this lady is like, ‘I don’t know what I’m operating for.’



Kristen Stewart in a scene from Underwater. (Alan Markfield/Twentieth Century Fox)

It’s nail-biting to observe. Was it scary to make?

It was fully harrowing and f—ed up.

So I suppose you’re not in a rush to get again within the water anytime quickly?

No. I used to be by no means one to get within the water a lot anyway, so this in itself was type of a problem. However that factor of creating this film was a draw. My basic aversion to water, together with my claustrophobia, made me each the worst and the right candidate to make this film as a result of it genuinely did disturb me.

Watching this I used to be reminded of the depth of Alien. So I’m going to place you on the spot — what’s your favorite scary film of all time?

I can’t say that it’s my favorite, however rising up I believed Citadel Freak was one of many scariest issues I’d ever seen in my life. I additionally beloved Pumpkinhead. Actually, I used to be into the outdated, bizarre ‘90s monster motion pictures rather a lot. I additionally actually beloved Silence of the Lambs — I believe that’s the most effective motion pictures ever made.

Wanting on the arc of your profession, I believe you’ve managed to carve out a singular area for your self post-Twilight. I’m certain after that franchise you had folks coming to you with sure forms of motion pictures, however as a substitute you’ve sought out edgier movies with rising filmmakers. What was the driving drive behind that?

I by no means tried to steer my profession. I believe that’s perhaps how I had that impact. I simply actually kind of instinctively navigated my pursuits and adopted these. Additionally, I’ve taken dangers on people who have been unproven. And I’ve been fortunate as a result of I’ve actually recognized who I must be round.



Kristen Stewart in a scene from Underwater. (Alan Markfield/Twentieth Century Fox)

What do you suppose the gutsiest choice you ever made has been?

There have been sure tasks which were intimidating when it comes to emotionally what I used to be anticipated to do. There have been components the place I used to be so happy to really get the job, however then I used to be instantly terrified afterwards as a result of it meant I needed to really do it. One of many scariest issues I’ve achieved lately was Charlie’s Angels with Liz (Elizabeth Banks) as a result of it’s probably not something I had achieved earlier than and it’s type of an odd time and it wasn’t tremendous anticipated. I really feel like perhaps that was intimidating and completely different.

You’re my first interview of 2020. What’s your decision for the brand new decade?

Hmm … I haven’t actually made any, however because you’ve put me on the spot — and by no means ought to this be interpreted as a platitude — I believe we’re confronting some actually scary issues on the planet, so really dwelling presently is de facto vital, proper now.

