Kristin Cavallari Reunited With ‘The Hills’ Co-Stars Audrina Patridge & Heidi Montag And We Have All The Feels!

Followers of The Hills can rejoice as soon as extra!

MTV handled viewers to a blast from the previous final yr after they inexperienced lit The Hills: New Beginnings and put a few of our favourite former actuality TV stars again on our screens as soon as extra, together with OG forged members Audrina Patridge and Heidi Montag.

Kristin Cavallari was one of many few who opted out of the televised reboot — however she and her aforementioned co-stars had a mini reunion of their very own after they all crossed paths in Nashville, Tennessee on Monday. We’re so right here for it!

All of it went down when Patridge and Montag stopped by the Unusual James jewellery retailer, based by Cavallari. See the candy shot of all three girls collectively (beneath):

Awww, good! This pic feels so nostalgic and we low-key surprise if Lauren Conrad feels any kind of method about it. You realize, since she’s made such some extent to distance herself from the forged over time?

Everyone knows LC and Heidi buried their friendship within the floor ages in the past. and nobody can overlook about Lauren and Kristin’s longtime feud. However how epic would it not have been to see all of them standing side-by-side once more after a lot time has handed? Both method, it received’t matter a lot for the reason that trio already has massive plans to proceed their reunion on-camera for us all to see!

Within the caption of her put up, Kristin revealed Audrina and Spencer Pratt‘s spouse might be featured on an upcoming episode of her present. She wrote:

“WHEN THE HILLS AND VERY CAVALLARI COLLIDE! Today with these 2 pretty ladies who will be on an upcoming episode of @verycavallari in a few weeks! @audrinapatridge @heidimontag”

Very Cavallari started airing in 2018 and follows the 33-year-old entrepreneur as she juggles household, pals, her marriage to Jay Cutler, and her rising private enterprise ventures.

It’s unclear at this level what the 2 former stars of The Hills might be doing after they make an look. It might be one thing alongside the traces of speaking enterprise collectively — a possible partnership with Pratt Daddy crystals, maybe?

Selfishly, we’re hoping they simply spill tea about their time on the present, ha!

However, the sight of all three ladies collectively has bought followers shedding it!

“My 14-year-old self is screaming,” stated one enthusiastic IG commenter. “You all look amazing! Glad you are all still friends and look happy,” wrote one other. Ditto!

So, inform us, Perezcious readers! How are YOU feeling about all of this? Sound OFF along with your reactions within the feedback (beneath).