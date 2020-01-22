January 22, 2020 | 12:36pm

The household of a lacking California lady was given a heads up that there might lastly be closure within the decades-old case — with officers telling them that the ending could possibly be one thing they “don’t expect,” in response to report.

Kristin Sensible’s mother, Denise, stated the FBI just lately contacted her and informed her to organize for a bombshell within the 1996 disappearance, the Stockton File reported.

She stated the company warned her saying, “Be ready. This is really going to be something you don’t expect.”

The FBI additionally informed her to safe a household spokesperson and that they “might want to get away for awhile.”

Her household stated they haven’t acquired any details about when the potential break within the case will probably be made public.

“I wish I knew when because it’s very anxiety-producing,” Denise informed the Stockton File.

Her daughter was a 19-year-old freshman when she vanished from campus at California Polytechnic State College at San Luis Obispo.

Kristin was final seen close to her dorm after strolling house from an off-campus fraternity get together with a number of different college students, CNN reported. However she by no means went inside her room or contacted family and friends once more, officers stated.

No arrests had been ever made within the case and she or he was declared useless in 2002, CNN reported.