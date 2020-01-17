Kriti is charismatic, cute and hot: Pulkit Samrat gushes over his lady love

Pulkit Samrat, Kriti KharbandaInstagram

If one has to hunt the reply to what a movie can do, they need to in all probability ask Bollywood’s just lately found couple Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda! The 2 certainly know that love finds it methods, even on a movie set.

Kriti and Pulkit have been the discuss of the city ever since they had been solid reverse one another within the 2018 movie ‘Veerey Ki Marriage ceremony’. Whereas the 2 saved themselves engaged in appearing their elements, the movie turned out to be the cupid for them. After that, they went on to share the display screen collectively in final yr’s comedian launch ‘Pagalpanti’.

Nice work companions

After working collectively in two movies, Pulkit is assured that they each are nice work companions.

“Kriti is a thorough professional and working with her is such a great learning experience. She is a director and producer’s favourite because of her spontaneity. As her co-star, I feel it becomes very interesting and fun to work and giving an okay shot in one take,” Pulkit was quoted as saying by Hindustan Occasions.

Furthermore, not solely did the 36-year-old laud Kriti for being a terrific work associate, he showered heaps of praises on his girl love and even likened her to veteran actor Juhi Chawla. “Kriti is very charismatic, bubbly, and has great comic timing like Juhi Chawla. She looks stunning, she is cute, she is hot, she is the girl next door and she is one of those touch-me-not girls,” he mentioned.

Instagram

We now have lots to realize on the skilled entrance, says Pulkit

Kriti made her Bollywood debut reverse Emraan Hashmi in ‘Raaz Reboot’ and was beloved by the viewers. Pulkit too believes that she goes the proper manner and is carving her path within the trade.

“We have a lot to achieve at the professional front and whenever is the right time, we’ll take the leap. Right now, our focus is work. Marriage will happen when it has to happen,” Pulkit mentioned.

Summing all of it up, it will not be flawed to say that the 2 are fairly comfy in one another’s firm and eagerly stay up for initiatives together with them each.

The way it began

Late final yr, there have been rumours of the 2 seeing one another everywhere in the web which had been later confirmed by Pulkit himself. In an interview, the actor had mentioned, “If I have to start a rumour about me seeing someone, it will be with Kirti, and it’s not a rumour,”

Instagram

He even mentioned that Kriti helped him recover from his previous and his bitter separation from ex-wife Shweta Rohira, rakhi-sister of Salman Khan. “I have the support of such a nice soul, who got me back from the pit and keeps me grounded. I would never shy away from accepting it,” he mentioned.

Kriti too mentioned that she discovered solace in Pulkit’s arms as may relate to his previous which helped them develop mutual admiration for one another. “I also had my share of nonsense and bad phase in the past and Pulkit was the one who held me and said everything will be okay. I just reciprocated the favour,” she mentioned.

Finishing their hat trick after ‘Veerey Di Marriage ceremony’ and ‘Pagalpanti’, the on and off screens companions are once more to be seen in Bejoy Nambiar’s ‘Taish’.