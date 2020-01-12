Krushna Abhishek unaware of Arti Singh being molested at 13, Kashmera Shah says ‘I want to kill the person’

Arti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera ShahInstagram

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh broke down in entrance of Deepika Padukone and acid assault survivor Laxmi Agarwal together with different housemates whereas narrating her molestation incident. Arti revealed that she was 13 years previous when she was locked contained in the room and was virtually raped. Maybe, Arti by no means felt snug speaking concerning the incident to her members of the family as sister-in-law Kashmira Shah was heartbroken after listening to Arti’s surprising revelation.

Whereas talking about her harrowing expertise, Arti stated that her arms nonetheless shiver when she talks concerning the incident and it took lots of braveness for her to discuss it. An alarmed Kashmera stated that she and Krushna Abhishek had no clue about this incident. She wished that Arti might’ve spoken to them concerning the incident and stated that she would wish to kill the one that molested her sister-in-law.

Kashmera Shah shocked listening to Arti Singh’s molestation incident

Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera and Arti SinghInstagram

“I am totally blindsided. Krushna and I have no idea about this. Only after I speak to Arti, I will be clear on this. I am deeply hurt and concerned and wish she had spoken to us about it. Of course, I want to kill the person who tried to molest her. I am devastated. I am someone who stands up for victims and I did not know I had a victim in my family,” Kashmera Shah was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla.

Arti Singh thanks Deepika Padukone

In the identical video, we see Arti thanking Deepika for popping out and talking about her despair. Within the phrases of Arti Singh, “I got courage looking at you. If you can come out and speak, who am I to stay locked in.”

Arti Singh’s wrestle

Siddharth Dey and Arti Singh in Bigg Boss 13Video screengrab

Arti had earlier revealed to the contestants that regardless of bagging a success present like Waaris, she didn’t get work for two years. In an interview, Arti had as soon as stated about bagging the present, “Ironically, I arrived in the industry before my brother Krushna and cousin Ragini, but I have been the last to reach this level.” Arti additionally revealed that it was her brother Krushna who stood by her rock-solid throughout that section.