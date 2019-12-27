KRYK: Antonio Brown for sure is no Saint, but might soon become one

Maintain the groan. AB isn’t a New Orleans Saint, not less than not but.

The Saints labored out Antonio Brown on Friday at their headquarters in suburban Metairie, La., however stopped wanting signing the broad receiver — who set fireplace to massive swaths of the NFL social-media panorama in 2019.

Three groups already this 12 months — Pittsburgh, Oakland and New England — have washed their fingers of the schismatically acerbic, if traditionally prolific and maybe criminally poisonous 31-year-old.

Unemployed because the Patriots reduce him in late September following his one sport in uniform in 2019, Brown acquired an opportunity to point out his wares Friday to one of many NFL’s finest groups, the 12-Three Saints.

Requested afterward if Brown had been signed, Saints head coach Sean Payton stated no.

“No, not now,” Payton stated. “We had six guys in at the moment, actually. Six receivers that we labored out. Just a few of them are practice-squad eligible, a number of of them are veteran gamers. We labored them out, gave them physicals — primarily doing our due diligence on all of these gamers.

“Clearly, there’s a bit of bit extra consideration drawn to (Brown) due to his profession, however proper now it’s kind of an opportunity for us to get to know these guys and see what sort of form they’re all in.”

Payton was requested why the workforce would work out Brown now, when Payton in late September had stated he wasn’t fascinated with ever signing him.

“Well I probably wasn’t telling you the truth a few months ago,” Payton stated. “We’ve (labored out gamers all through the season) at different positions.

“Who’re the gamers accessible, and the way can they assist us? Particularly as we prepare right here for this post-season, that was the aim of at the moment with the receiver place.”

Payton was requested if Brown, given his authorized state of affairs, may even be eligible for these playoffs.

“That’s a good question. That’s the information that we’ve got to get from the league, if we were to go down that road,” Payton stated. “We don’t have that yet.”

It has been extensively reported for months now that if any workforce had been to signal Brown, due to the seriousness of a former coach’s sexual-assault allegations towards him and the league’s persevering with investigation of identical, that Brown would instantly be positioned on the commissioner’s exempt checklist. That means he’d be paid however be prevented from taking part in.

So why signal him?

Maybe Payton and the Saints will attempt their luck, realizing commissioner Roger Goodell and league leaders are despised within the Bayou for his or her overly harsh Bounty-gate punishments handed down earlier this decade, which set the workforce again years, and due to the blown name late in final January’s NFC championship sport, which in all chance price the Saints a Tremendous Bowl berth.

Brown has been on each profession and life self-destruct modes since strolling out on the Steelers a 12 months in the past this week, days earlier than their greatest sport of the season.

Since then, Brown has self-manufactured an extended string of self-topping, self-serving, self-centred, self-defending outrages — a dizzying, unhappy litany of public vitriol, odd actions, acrid accusations plus persevering with off-kilter, off-putting behind-the-scenes behaviour, all of which has produced a repulsive however fascinating mixture of melodrama the likes of which the sports activities world has by no means seen over so transient a time interval.

In Oakland over solely a number of weeks this previous summer time, Brown arrived at coaching camp in a helicopter; claimed to have frostbitten ft after not sporting protecting footwear in a therapeutic chamber; engaged in babyish and in the end unsuccessful public fights with the membership in his weird makes an attempt to put on an outdated, banned helmet mannequin; was fined for lacking on-field exercises and almost got here to public blows over it with Raiders GM Mike Mayock; was banned by the membership for 2 days; and eventually, upon being reinstated, orchestrated his launch solely hours later because of extra self-engineered, unstable social-media actions embarrassing to the Raiders.

New England’s Invoice Belichick rapidly swooped in and signed Brown. In his lower than two weeks in Foxboro, nevertheless, Brown’s bizarreness rapidly turned darker, and extra disturbing.

First, a former feminine private coach of Brown’s filed a civil swimsuit in South Florida, looking for unspecified financial damages. She claimed Brown sexually assaulted her 3 times from 2017-18, together with one incident of rape. Brown’s lawyer vehemently denied all accusations, and his agent described the lady’s lawsuit as a lowly money-grab.

Brown was permitted to play within the Patriots’ Week 2 win at Miami, and he immediately appeared each bit as efficient and harmful as he has all through his Corridor of Fame-worthy on-field profession. He caught 4 passes for 56 yards and a landing, on 24 snaps.

The NFL launched an investigation, and rapidly interviewed Brown’s accusing former coach, Britney Taylor, for greater than 10 hours.

The Patriots nonetheless had Brown’s again.

The final straw for them got here quickly after a sequence of studies from Sports activities Illustrated revealed occasions in Brown’s life since his days at Central Michigan College late final decade that, based mostly on interviews with folks “who have dealt with Brown, as well as reviews of court and police documents from three states, paint a disturbing picture.”

SI’s accusations ranged from a beforehand unknown alleged act by Brown of sexual misconduct, plus repeated purported incidents of withholding owed funds to charities and others, plus “multiple domestic incidents.”

Brown’s response to these allegations was, in line with a follow-up report by the journal, to incorporate “an accuser in a series of text messages claiming” the lady profiled within the expose “was only out for money,” and that he, Brown, requested “others to look into her background,” and in so doing included a photograph of the lady’s kids.

The Patriots reduce Brown on Sept. 20.

He has spent the previous three-plus months often looking for forgiveness or empathy on social media, however principally additional caustically lashing out at these he blames for his persevering with NFL unemployment, and at current or former feminine acquaintances in language unbecoming.

He’s absolutely no saint. Even when he would possibly quickly change into a Saint.

