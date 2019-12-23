KRYK: Jerry Jones has little to say after Cowboys blow it — again

No crew this decade has come up smaller in massive video games than the Dallas Cowboys.

Maybe crew proprietor/GM Jerry Jones lastly will come to grips with that actuality, following the yet one more massively disappointing, meek-effort loss in a game-of-the-year showdown — this time on Sunday at Philadelphia, 17-9.

With a win Dallas might have clinched the NFC East crown. As an alternative, the injury-ravaged Eagles at the moment are in prime place to seize it, having improved to Eight-7.

The Cowboys dropped to 7-Eight. With the intention to win the division, America’s Crew should beat 2-13 Washington subsequent Sunday in Dallas, and hope the Eagles lose on the Three-12 New York Giants.

The Cowboys’ offence — essentially the most prolific within the league at gaining yards, and No. 2 aerially — failed to attain a single landing. Because it did Nov. 24 at New England.

Jones needed to have been furious afterward as a result of he declined to carry court docket with reporters for greater than only a quick minute.

However, actually, what else is there for even him to say anymore? Jason Garrett certainly is completed as head coach after 10 irritating seasons, even when Jones received’t but say it.

“When you get yourself technically in a spot to come in to a Philadelphia team that has the players they got, even though they have been missing a lot of them, you give yourself a chance to be real disappointed. We are,” Jones instructed reporters, in accordance with ESPN’s Ed Werder.

“I thought we could come up her and play a better game than we played. I thought right up until the very end we could come in and make some plays, and get it done.”

After answering that one query, Jones walked away.

Meantime, an ecstatic Eagles head coach Doug Pederson instructed his gamers of their victorious locker room: “That’s what it takes, men. A little bit of faith can move mountains. I am so proud of you guys. You won this game during the week. That’s what it takes.”

No matter that’s, the Cowboys underneath Garrett seldom have it in crunch video games.

“Unfortunately we didn’t get the job done,” Garrett mentioned. “We all have to own it.”

RAVENS ARE NO. 1

The excellent news for the Baltimore Ravens? They clinched the No. 1 total playoff seed within the AFC with one other convincing victory, 31-15 at Cleveland.

Consequently, the Ravens’ regular-season finale subsequent Sunday at dwelling towards Pittsburgh is superfluous. At the very least for them. Extra on what it means to the Steelers, beneath.

The dangerous information for the Ravens is that their second most vital skill-position participant on offence — beginning working again Mark Ingram — limped off within the third quarter with some form of calf damage. A report mentioned the calf is strained.

“There are no kinds of structural issues or anything like that,” Ravens head coach John Harbaugh mentioned afterward. “His calf was cramping. We’ll just have to see (Monday) to what extent that means.”

Baltimore’s second-year quarterback, Lamar Jackson, was his traditional spectacular self — and certainly locked up the league MVP award.

He was each the sport’s main passer (finishing 20-of-31 for 238 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions) and main rusher (gaining 103 yards on 17 carries, for a 6.1-yard common).

The Ravens defence — which appears to enhance by the week — held the NFL’s main rusher, Nick Chubb, to simply 45 yards on 15 carries.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield had one other ho-hum efficiency, finishing 20-of-33 for 192 yards, two TDs and an interception.

With the loss, Cleveland fell to 6-9, formally out of the playoff hunt.

“It comes back on us not doing our job,” Mayfield mentioned. “You do not ever want to have to rely on somebody else to get into the playoffs. We just have to do our job, first and foremost. And we did not do that today.”

STEELERS BLOWING IT?

Sure, Pittsburgh now formally misses Ben Roethlisberger big-time.

For some time there, it appeared the Steelers would possibly be capable to snare an AFC wild-card berth behind the quarterbacking of inexperienced, low-grade game-managers Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges.

Over the previous few weeks, nevertheless, neither has been efficient.

The Steelers misplaced once more on Sunday, 16-10 on the New York Jets. Hodges began and was terrible. Rudolph relieved him for a time till getting knocked out with a left shoulder damage. Hodges returned and was dangerous once more, ending the sport with no touchdowns and two interceptions.

Over 4 quarters Pittsburgh transformed solely Three-of-14 first downs; on them, Rudolph and Hodges mixed for a 20.Eight passer score.

Pittsburgh fell to Eight-7 and desires assist now to make the playoffs, after holding down an AFC wild-card place for weeks. Extra on that, beneath.

“Not a lot to say, and appropriately so,” Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin mentioned. “That’s the time of 12 months it’s. It’s put-up-or-shut-up time and we didn’t get the job executed right this moment.

“We didn’t make sufficient performs.”

AFC’s LAST PLAYOFF BERTH

And right here we thought the Raiders’ final dwelling recreation of the season was final week, in Oakland.

Technically that was true. However, predictably, on Sunday at Dignity Well being Sports activities Park in suburban Los Angeles, there gave the impression to be much more followers carrying the Raiders’ black, silver and white as an alternative of the home-side Los Angeles Chargers’ powder-blue and yellow.

The actual fact the Raiders had been primarily based in Los Angeles from 1982-94 and nonetheless has a sizeable following in Tinseltown certainly added to the Raiders’ draw.

The various hundreds of Raiders followers left joyful, as Oakland beat Los Angeles 24-17.

The Raiders, 7-Eight, nonetheless have a playoff pulse, with one recreation but to play subsequent Sunday.

To snag the AFC’s second wild-card berth, the Raiders should defeat the Broncos in Denver, then hope Baltimore (which most likely will relaxation a number of influence performers) beats Eight-7 Pittsburgh, Houston (which most likely will relaxation influence performers) beats Eight-7 Tennessee, and 7-Eight Indianapolis beats Jacksonville (whose influence performers have been resting for weeks).

Within the occasion of that four-way tie of Eight-Eight groups, the Raiders reportedly would win the collection of tiebreakers.

If Oakland loses at Denver, nevertheless, then the AFC’s closing wild-card berth would come all the way down to the Titans and Steelers. Tennessee holds the tiebreakers benefit over Pittsburgh, thus the Steelers must defeat the Ravens and hope the Texans knock off the visiting Titans.

NINERS-SEAHAWKS ALL THAT MATTERS

It couldn’t have helped the Seattle Seahawks’ deal with Sunday when, earlier than they even kicked off towards the Arizona Cardinals, the NFL introduced that Seattle’s large dwelling recreation subsequent Sunday towards San Francisco — for the NFC West crown, and probably additionally the No. 1 total NFC playoff seed — had been flexed into prime time.

The choice was made that early as a result of subsequent Sunday’s recreation would determine the division champion, whether or not or not the Seahawks defeated the Playing cards.

Maybe that contributed to the Seahawks’ flat efficiency in a 27-13 loss to Arizona.

The Seahawks defence couldn’t include working again Kenyan Drake, who ran for 166 yards and two scores. And the Cardinals move rush harassed Seattle QB Russell Wilson all through; Chandler Jones had 4 of Arizona’s 5 sacks.

RECEPTIONS RECORD

In New Orleans’ 38-28 win at Tennessee, the Saints’ wideout extraordinaire — Michael Thomas — set a brand new NFL season file for receptions.

With two video games left getting into Sunday, Thomas wanted 11 catches to interrupt Marvin Harrison’s single-season NFL file for many receptions, 143, in 2002.

Thomas caught 12 of his 17 targets on Sunday towards the Titans, for 136 yards and a rating.

If he isn’t rested for the playoffs, Thomas can pad his new NFL file of 144 subsequent Sunday at Carolina.

EXTRA FLUSH IN BOTH TOILET BOWLS

What had been the percentages? Each video games that includes the NFL’s 4 worst groups went to additional time, and at similar scores, 35-35.

The New York Giants edged the host Washington Redskins 41-35, due to a Daniel Jones TD toss to a fellow rookie, tight finish Kaden Smith, from three yards out.

Miami had blown leads of 28-6 and 35-12 in what practically turned the comeback win of the 12 months within the NFL. Veteran QB Andy Dalton expertly led the Bengals to 3 touchdowns within the closing 6:11 of regulation — which included a pair of two-point conversions, plus a recovered on-side kick.

The groups exchanged punts twice in additional time, till Ryan Fitzpatrick lastly piloted the Dolphins 51 yards in 10 performs to arrange Jason Sanders’ successful 37-yard subject purpose.

The outcomes of those two (albeit thrilling) stinker matchups is that this.

Cincinnati fell to 1-14 and has locked up the No. 1 total draft choose subsequent April.

Washington fell to Three-12 and, for now, holds the No. 2 choose.

Detroit, which misplaced 27-17 at Denver, fell to Three-11-1 and for now holds the No. Three choose.

By advantage of their wins, New York and Miami improved to Four-11 and maintain the Nos. Four and 5 picks, respectively.

Carolina, Jacksonville and the Chargers are 5-10, whereas Arizona improved to 5-9-1.

BIG CHANGES FOR RAMS?

Sean McVay, head coach of the Los Angeles Rams — who had been eradicated from playoff competition with Saturday night time’s devastating last-play, 34-31 loss at San Francisco — instructed NFL.com he’s going to reassess every little thing the crew does this coming low season. Experiences say a shakeup come be coming to the defensive workers, and maybe even to the entrance workplace.

Below-used famous person working again Todd Gurley summed up the Eight-7 Rams’ disappointing season: “We had our moments. We just couldn’t figure it out.”

BECKHAM STAYING?

NFL Community reported that Browns GM John Dorsey has knowledgeable mercurial famous person WR Odell Beckham Jr. that the membership has no plans to commerce him this low season, regardless of reviews saying Beckham has instructed gamers on different groups he needs out of Cleveland.

NO LUCK … NO BRISSETT TOO?

The Colts don’t count on Andrew Luck to unretire in 2020. However reviews says Indy is likely to be in search of a greater QB possibility going ahead than Jacoby Brissett, who has struggled over the previous two months of the season, Sunday’s massive win over Carolina however.

