KRYK: NFL concussions slightly up, but knee-ligament tears drop 17%

About one-third of 224 concussions in 2019 self-reported

Whereas the variety of concussion diagnoses within the NFL rose barely in 2019 — persevering with a ping-ponging development — knee-ligament tears dropped considerably year-over-year.

Based on knowledge the league launched Thursday, protecting each the 2019 preseason and common season, the variety of ACL tears dropped 17.5%, from 57 in 2018 to 47 in 2019.

Equally, the variety of MCL tears fell 17.four%, from 132 in 2018 to 109 in 2019.

The league stated it was too early to presume why.

Upon nearer inspection of Thursday’s knowledge dump, a significant discount in ACL tears didn’t happen in the course of the common season interval of September by way of December, as a result of the variety of such accidents suffered in video games shrunk solely barely, from 24 to 23, and rose barely in practices, from 29 to 30.

Quite, an total ACL-tear discount occurred due to a 32.1% drop in the course of the preseason, from 28 to 17. Breaking that down additional, ACL tears in preseason practices fell from 10 to 7, and in preseason video games from 18 to 10.

Concerning MCL tears, the preseason whole dropped 18.9% year-over-year, from 37 to 30, and the common season whole lowered 16.eight%, from 95 to 79.

As for concussions, the full quantity in 2019 rose four.6%, from 214 to 224 — as a result of the regular-season sub-total elevated from 135 to 145, an increase virtually completely owing to an increase in in-game concussions, from 127 to 136. Concussions recognized in regular-season practices remained paltry, rising from eight to 9.

Whereas the preseason concussion whole remained precisely the identical (79) from 2018 to 2019, the breakdown between practices and video games swung wildly year-over-year, and in numerous instructions; preseason-practice concussions plummeted from 45 to 30 (a 33% drop), however preseason-game concussions skyrocketed from 34 to 49 (a 44.1% rise).

The league made particular efforts final spring and summer season to get groups and coaches to make preseason apply regimens safer, and that presumably contributed to the 33% drop in these settings.

The NFL has launched concussion statistics since 2012. Whereas concussion diagnoses rose four.6% in 2019, they’d dropped 24% in 2018, a 12 months after the quantity rose 15%, which got here a 12 months after it dropped 12%, which got here a 12 months after it rose 33%, which got here a 12 months after it dropped 10%, which got here a 12 months after it dropped 12%.

Ping-ponging, roller-coastering — name it what you need. Simply not constant.

NFL well being and security leaders on a Thursday convention name stated all of the above uncooked 2019 damage numbers are newly compiled, thus it’s too early to attract many significant or particular conclusions about what these year-over-year adjustments imply.

That stated, the NFL’s govt VP of well being and security initiatives, Jeff Miller, framed this season’s concussion whole as follows: “Final 12 months the NFL set a brand new benchmark. From right here on we had been going to be driving our concussion-reduction efforts towards that new benchmark. Final 12 months’s quantity was a considerable drop, and this 12 months’s quantity is statistically much like it.

“We really feel as if we’ve discovered a brand new place from which we are able to proceed to push down the variety of concussions, utilizing our injury-reduction plan, but in addition searching for new alternatives — whether or not that be within the gear, guidelines, or practices house. However we take a look at this 12 months as a validation of final 12 months.”

I’ve been saying for years that there most likely are too many jostling elements to ever draw any significant cross-year assessments of concussion knowledge. At the beginning, as a result of we by no means know precisely what number of concussions truly are occurring; these numbers merely replicate what number of of them the groups’ medical personnel can diagnose.

As I wrote final 12 months, due to enhancing detection protocols the NFL casts a much bigger, higher internet yearly.

Nonetheless, whereas Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical supply, stated on Thursday’s name that about one-third of 2019’s 224 recognized concussions had a self-report factor to them, some gamers nonetheless attempt to conceal brain-injury signs so as to preserve taking part in.

As extra concussed gamers who can self-report do — what with gamers on a regular basis turning into higher educated as to concussion signs and their long-term risks — so, in flip, ought to the reported variety of concussion diagnoses enhance.

That’s factor, proper?

However then shouldn’t the variety of yearly reported concussions be going up too, not down? And shouldn’t the NFL be much less obsessive about getting that quantity down?

I requested NFL medical leaders about that conundrum on Thursday’s name.

“I have no doubt that our detection efforts are in a far different place today than they were, say, 10 years ago,” Sills stated. “Whereas nobody’s detection efforts are excellent, we have now a extremely sturdy system in place which we really feel detects, in response to our knowledge, 99% of concussions that happen on sport day over the previous few years.

“So that you’re appropriate to say that as gamers report extra, and as we do extra in detection, that might theoretically drive that quantity increased … Clearly, participant self-reporting is an effective factor, and we wish to proceed to encourage that, and I do assume that’s mirrored in our knowledge.

“On the identical time I might supply to you to say that when you’re making an attempt to have a look at an impact of one thing like a guidelines change — like decreasing the helmet conduct, and even gear change — you need to contemplate extra than simply the variety of concussions.

“And that might be one among (as we speak’s) take-home messages: we don’t take a look at the concussion quantity and say, oh, it is a good 12 months or a nasty 12 months. We’re taking a look at issues like what number of helmet-to-helmet blows had been there? And what was the character of the contact? And what was the severity of the accidents? You need to actually take extra of a complete look.”

The league’s concussion-prevention initiatives, meantime, are ongoing.

The transfer by greater than 99% of NFL gamers this previous season to the most secure manufacturers of helmets — categorized within the league’s rating chart as “green” — must have dropped the variety of concussions in 2019, in idea.

Think about that simply in 2017 solely 41% of gamers wore a helmet designated inexperienced or yellow, and that the handful of gamers who didn’t put on inexperienced helmets in 2019 wore a next-safest “yellow” kind, what with lower-category “red” helmets now all banned.

The introduction in 2019 of extra safety-minded guidelines additionally in idea ought to have diminished concussions.

It’s potential all these initiatives did certainly work, however possibly extra gamers than ever got here ahead with their signs.

In all probability we’ll by no means know for positive.

