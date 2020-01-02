KRYK: You like that? Vikings’ Cousins aims for playoff win No. 1

Even prime Saints defender is crucial of QB’s oscillating success

You understand — you simply know — that Kirk Cousins would like to shout again in any respect his critics and cynics, in any respect the acerbic fanatics of the Minnesota Vikings, who really feel the quarterback comes up too brief in too many massive video games.

Bear in mind, like he did in Washington 4 seasons in the past after shining in an unlikely Redskins victory?

“You like that! You like that!” the usually mild-mannered, deeply spiritual Cousins famously pointed-and-screamed at media, gathered in a hall between the sphere tunnel and Washington locker room.

However right here he’s now — in simply his second profession post-season as NFL starter, and his first in two years with the Vikings — and all these questions on Cousins nonetheless stick. Like dough to an un-floured countertop.

That’s, that whereas generally he’s actually nice, a clunker aerial effort by Cousins isn’t far-off.

Even the star go rusher of the 13-Three group that Cousins’ 10-6 Vikings play on Sunday — Cameron Jordan of the New Orleans Saints — introduced up the topic this week, previous to their first of two NFC wild-card playoff video games (1:05 p.m. EST, CTV through FOX).

Whereas guesting by telephone on NFL Community host Wealthy Eisen’s podcast, Jordan voluntarily introduced up Cousins when Eisen requested him in regards to the situation of what Dalvin Cook dinner the Saints would possibly face, seeing because the star Vikings operating again has been out for 2 weeks with a shoulder damage.

“And the issue of knowing what Kirk Cousins you’re going to get,” Jordan mentioned.

Requested by a playful Eisen what he meant, Jordan simply laughed in sinister trend.

“At times, you know, he (tends) to be a very proficient quarterback,” Jordan added.

To which Eisen added, “And at other times, maybe not so much. Is that what you’re saying?”

Jordan: “Uhhhhhhhh, I’ll stick to the first statement.”

Ha-ha. Laughs throughout.

Look, the 31-year-old Cousins handed the soccer fabulously in lots of video games this season. He ranked fourth within the NFL in passer ranking (113.Three), fourth in completion proportion (69.1), tied for fifth in fewest interceptions amongst season-long starters (six), seventh in yards-per-attempt (eight.1) and tied for eighth in landing passes (26). High shelf by virtually any statistical commonplace.

In reality, the NFL’s two most correct throwers over the previous two seasons face off on this recreation: Cousins (69.7%) and the Saints’ Drew Brees (74.four%).

Cousins did all this together with his prime two receivers alternately out or taking part in injured for weeks at a time — Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen — and together with his operating again corps decimated by accidents over the previous 2-Three weeks of December.

Maybe all of us ought to be considerably extra understanding about Cousins’ occasional stinker efforts. Corresponding to when he went 14-of-32 effort in a Week 2 loss at Inexperienced Bay, or 19-of-38 in a Week 9 loss at Kansas Metropolis.

Cousins misplaced his solely earlier playoff begin, in 2015 with the Redskins — a 35-18 home-field defeat to Inexperienced Bay by which he performed properly, hitting on 63% of his throws for 329 yards for a landing and no picks.

“I think I’ve improved as a quarterback, and have gained a lot from those four years (in between) of playing through a lot of different things,” Cousins mentioned Wednesday. “I think there’s just more juice, more excitement (in January). Certainly the playoffs bring an intensity that makes it fun.”

A fourth-round draft pick of Michigan State in 2012, Cousins largely backed up Robert Griffin III for his first two-plus seasons in Washington. He then began each recreation from 2015-17, however the Redskins stored hedging their bets with Cousins, retaining him with consecutive one-year franchise tags over the ultimate two seasons.

That’s when Cousins’ sample of efficiency oscillation started. It hasn’t actually gone away in Minnesota, after signing a three-year, $84-million, totally assured contract in March 2018.

Cousins is 44-42-2 as NFL starter — 4 video games below .500 in Washington, and 6 video games over in Minnesota.

Requested Wednesday if he thinks about how essential his efficiency in Sunday’s recreation is likely to be, relative to his possibilities of touchdown one other monster cope with the Vikings, Cousins wouldn’t chew.

“I’m just focused on the game,” he mentioned.

Minnesota is greater than a one-touchdown underdog. That just about everyone is choosing the Saints to win, properly, is what it’s, Cousins mentioned.

“All that actually issues is it’s one recreation. We’ve simply received to go play in a tricky atmosphere and get the job performed. And no matter individuals want for motivation, then so be it.

“Within the NFL playoffs, I don’t in all probability want an excessive amount of extra motivation. You’ve received every little thing you want simply by the very fact you’re within the playoffs.”

And if he picks up profession playoff win No. 1?

All that will imply is that subsequent week — within the days earlier than the Vikings journey a pair thousand miles westward to play on the top-seeded NFC group within the divisional spherical, the 13-Three San Francisco 49ers — all these Cousins consistency criticisms will simply begin up once more.

You want that? You possibly can guess he doesn’t.

Vikes understand it’ll be loud at Saints’ dome-sweet-home

It doesn’t assist the Minnesota Vikings’ trigger that the Superdome in New Orleans is one tremendous intimidating setting for any visiting soccer group.

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer is aware of it.

“It’ll be loud. We’ll be ready,” Zimmer mentioned.

The Saints have lengthy benefitted from their indoor, albeit huge, downtown house subject. When “WhoDat Nation” will get screaming, the noise swirls and bounces again right down to create probably the most daunting atmospheres within the NFL.

You possibly can guess for the playoffs it’ll be louder than normal, the place the Saints are 19-5 over the previous three seasons.

“They’re tough to beat at home,” Zimmer mentioned.

