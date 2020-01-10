KRYK’S NFL Notebook: Titans accepting of underdog role — again

It’s to the purpose now that the Tennessee Titans simply count on to be disrespected.

To be counted out. To be neglected.

To be underdogs.

Come to think about it, there actually haven’t been too many huge video games this century the place the Titans really had been favoured to win — within the playoffs or in any other case.

“We already know everybody’s going to count the Titans out,” Titans defensive deal with Jurrell Casey stated. “That’s this season, or the next season, whatever the season’s going to be, nobody counts on the Titans. But this is the season for us to prove them wrong.”

Recent off their AFC wild-card defeat in Foxboro final Saturday evening of the defending Tremendous Bowl champion New England Patriots, the Titans this Saturday evening face the AFC’s top-seeded Ravens in Baltimore (eight:15 p.m. EST, CTV by way of CBS).

The Ravens are favoured to win by 9½ factors. The Patriots had been favoured to win final week by 4½ however Tennessee gained 20-13.

The Titans even started the 2019 season as 5½-point underdogs at Cleveland, however gained 43-13.

“We have no choice but to be underdogs at this point,” Titans security Kevin Byard stated. “We’re going to enter quite a lot of hostile environments in these playoffs, and that is the subsequent step. Baltimore’s going to be rocking. We type of take that mentality, everybody, on the highway — being highway warriors.

“So we perceive that that’s the way it’s gonna need to be.”

Celebrity Titans operating again Derrick Henry received bored with speaking in regards to the topic.

“I just say, ‘Why not us?’ and keep the underdog mentality and just keep pushing.”

THE JUDGE PRESIDES IN N.Y.

The New York Giants on Thursday launched new head coach Joe Decide, a special-teams assistant beneath Invoice Belichick in New England since 2012.

“What I learned from coach Belichick was real simple,” Decide stated. “Be flexible within your personnel. Don’t try to shove round pegs into square holes. Figure out what you have. Let them play to their strengths. Don’t sit in a meeting and tell me what you don’t have in a player. Don’t tell me they can’t do a certain thing. Tell me what they can do, and then we’ll figure out as coaches — because that’s our job — how we can use that. That’s our responsibility. Everybody has something that they can do.”

Giants co-owner John Mara defined that following Decide’s interview on Monday, the membership nonetheless deliberate to proceed with interviewing Matt Rhule as scheduled on Tuesday. Rhule was named head coach of the Carolina Panthers that day.

“He was planning on coming in, and he was somebody we were interested in,” Mara stated. “His agent known as me early Tuesday morning to say that he had a deal in place. It was a seven-year deal. I had a short dialog with (co-owner) Steve (Tisch) and (GM) Dave (Gettleman), and we agreed that we weren’t going there, for plenty of causes.

“One, we weren’t going with a seven-year cope with anyone. However extra importantly, we had any individual we had been enthusiastic about. So, we went forward and made Joe the coach.”

Decide flexed his tough-guy muscle groups earlier than the media, promising a workforce that might run it and cease the run.

Mara was requested if he’s apprehensive about hiring a first-time NFL head coach.

“Of course,” Mara stated. “There are all the time dangers if you rent a coach who’s by no means been a head coach earlier than. However I believe … he has a sure poise and presence about him.

“I’m simply telling you, that’s the perfect interview I’ve ever been part of proper now, for lots of causes. If you prepare beneath Nick Saban after which you find yourself on Invoice Belichick’s employees, that’s one thing you are taking discover of … He’s used to successful, he is aware of what successful appears to be like like, and we’re excited to have him right here.”

TRUE STORY

On Wednesday: Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson proclaims that offensive coordinator Mike Groh and receivers coach Carson Walch will return in 2020.

On Thursday: Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson proclaims that offensive coordinator Mike Groh and receivers coach Carson Walch won’t return in 2020. They’re fired.

Hopefully neither man purchased a brand new home on Wednesday evening.

TRUE STORY II

The Washington Redskins introduced that the workforce and long-time government Eric Schaffer have “mutually parted ways.”

Earlier than Ron Rivera was confirmed as new head coach, quite a few stories stated Schaffer was a goner. Then got here counter-reports, claiming Schaffer wasn’t going wherever.

Seems, he was. Sounds just like the membership didn’t like that that information received out, and made reporters who uncovered the pending transfer sweat for per week or so. Good, eh?

Over 17 years Schaffer served as each senior VP of soccer operations and common counsel.

Minutes after that announcement, the membership revealed that Rob Rogers is Washington’s new senior VP of soccer administration. Rogers labored intently with Rivera for 9 years in Carolina.

Lastly, the Redskins introduced that legendary former participant Doug Williams as been retained, however now will function senior VP of participant growth. In an announcement Rivera stated Williams “will be an invaluable asset” in “making sure that all of our players have the guidance and resources needed to be successful on and off the field.”

[email protected]

@JohnKryk