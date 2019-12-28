Kryk’s picks for NFL Week 17

It’s all come right down to this.

Had week with my NFL picks, straight up, not in opposition to the unfold: 11-5. However wanted an incredible week, if I’m to complete the season with a 65% success price. Now must go (gulp) 14-2 in Week 17 to get there, if rounding off earlier than the decimal doesn’t rely; if it does, then 13-Three would get me to 64.6%, thus 65%.

Thanks for studying once more this season. With that, let’s get proper to it for the ultimate day’s slate of video games for the 2019 common season, when all 16 matchups are performed:

N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

KRYK PICK: Buffalo

For a way lengthy will the Payments’ high handful of starters play, if in any respect? Most of the 10 groups already booked for the post-season have been wrestling with that very query this week.

New Orleans at Carolina, Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

KRYK PICK: New Orleans

The Saints in all probability have to win to land a first-round bye, so that they’re gonna go all out to win this. Inexperienced rookie QB Will Grier pilots a Panthers group enjoying out the string.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

KRYK PICK: Cleveland

Arduous to check beleaguered first-year Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens making it to Yr 2 if his group drops this one. The Bengals haven’t packed it in and can battle.

Inexperienced Bay at Detroit, Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

KRYK PICK: Inexperienced Bay

If somebody had informed you the Lions would lose 12 of their final 13 video games once they began 2-Zero-1, would you may have believed it? That freefall started at Lambeau. Right here’s the opposite book-end.

L.A. Chargers at Kansas Metropolis, Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

KRYK PICK: Kansas Metropolis

An excessive amount of at stake for the Chiefs. Probably (however unlikely) a first-round bye with a win, but additionally a better opponent subsequent week within the AFC wild-card spherical of the playoffs.

Chicago at Minnesota, Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

KRYK PICK: Minnesota

For those who’ve acquired the Vikings found out, kindly share your secret with the world. No good motive the Bears ought to win this. However who is aware of. What if the Vikes relaxation 5-Eight starters?

Miami at New England, Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

KRYK PICK: New England

Patriots head coach Invoice Belichick already has informed his group to method this like the primary playoff sport. As a result of a win would safe a first-round playoff bye. Pats ought to win large.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

KRYK PICK: Atlanta

You noticed final week what occurs when an already-shaky Bucs QB Jameis Winston, fractured thumb and all, has unfamiliar WRs to throw to. Effectively, similar scenario once more this week.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, Sunday, Four:25 p.m. EST

KRYK PICK: Baltimore

The Ravens have already got stated the desire relaxation some key starters, together with undoubted league MVP QB Lamar Jackson. Robert Griffin III begins an NFL sport for the primary time in three years.

Washington at Dallas, Sunday, Four:25 p.m. EST

KRYK PICK: Dallas

Would you be shocked if Dallas misplaced? In fact not. Would you be shocked if Dallas destroyed Washington? In fact not. Applicable manner for the 2010s to finish for Cowboys followers.

Tennessee at Houston, Sunday, Four:25 p.m. EST

KRYK PICK: Tennessee

Titans win and so they’re in. However there are eventualities, win or lose, the place if Okay.C. loses that these two rivals would play one another once more, proper right here, subsequent week in an AFC wild-card playoff sport.

Indianapolis at Jacksonville, Sunday, Four:25 p.m. EST

KRYK PICK: Jacksonville

Because the finish of October the Jaguars are 1-6, the Colts 2-6. Indy must win for all of Oakland’s tiebreaking eventualities to line as much as snag the final AFC wild-card playoff berth. However nope.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, Sunday, Four:25 p.m. EST

KRYK PICK: Philadelphia

May the Giants upset the Eagles? Certain, as Philly is so banged up at so many positions. However the Eagles have been successful close to must-win video games since September. Win and so they’re in.

Oakland at Denver, Sunday, Four:25 p.m. EST

KRYK PICK: Denver

The Raiders nonetheless have a playoff pulse, and can pull all stops. However in a single day snow was forecast and it’ll be frigid by Oakland requirements. Denver is Four-1 at residence for the reason that finish of September.

Arizona at L.A. Rams, Sunday, Four:25 p.m. EST

KRYK PICK: Los Angeles

With star rookie QB Kyler Murray restricted in follow with a hamstring pull, Brett Hundley appears prone to quarterback the Cardinals. Yeah, take the Rams all day.

San Francisco at Seattle, Sunday, Eight:20 p.m. EST

KRYK PICK: Seattle

Not a lot at stake right here. Solely the NFC West crown, a first-round playoff bye and perhaps the No. 1 NFC seed. An enormous sport, in Seattle, ought to give the Seahawks the sting they want.

– – –

BYES THIS WEEK: None. All finished.

SEASON RECORD: 152-87-1 (.635), by means of Week 16.

