KRYKSLANTS: Desperate Seahawks bring in BeastMode

May it really occur? May the Seattle Seahawks flip to “BeastMode” — Marshawn Lynch — as an emergency alternative for its injury-gutted running-back corps?

A trio of NFL Community journalists reported Monday morning that the Seahawks had been “open to a reunion, and Lynch has told people he plans to travel to Seattle today to discuss it. BeastMode could be back in Seattle.”

Shocked? Don’t be.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll confirmed the signing risk on his weekly Monday morning radio spot on ESPN Seattle 710 AM. He made it sound likelier than not that BeastMode 2.Zero would grow to be a actuality by Monday evening.

“He’ll be flying in here this morning, and we’re going to give him a really good chance to come back and play for us,” Carroll mentioned. “And I’m fired up for it. He’s obtained to get by some hoops to leap by right here — his bodily and stuff like that. However he’s been working actually onerous, and he’s actually excited concerning the probability to do one thing to assist out.

“I feel it’s frickin’ nice if he can get on the market and tote the ball for us. The circumstances rolled simply at the moment, and he may have 4 or 5 video games left in him. Possibly that’s what we want.”

Why would the Seahawks signal a 33-year-old who retired from the NFL for a second time after final season?

Properly, before everything, think about that the Seahawks this coming Sunday evening play their most essential sport of the season, at house within the 256th and closing sport of the NFL common season — in opposition to arch-rival San Francisco 49ers, to resolve the NFC West champ.

Whereas the Seahawks have already got clinched a playoff berth, as have the Niners, Sunday evening’s winner will earn a first-round playoff bye, with the prospect of the NFC’s No. 1 seed and accompanying pre-Tremendous Bowl home-field benefit. Sunday evening’s loser turns into a wild card and should play subsequent week on the highway.

Big distinction, then, between successful and dropping this finale.

Extra urgently than that, know the Seahawks are newly destitute at operating again — as catastrophic a state of affairs as any crew in latest reminiscence has discovered itself over a two-week interval, at any influence place.

Seattle’s high three operating backs are all of a sudden out for the season:

Main rusher Chris Carson (1,120 yards) suffered a season-ending hip harm (a fracture, per ESPN) in Sunday’s loss to Arizona.

2 rusher Rashaad Penny (370 yards) went on injured reserve per week in the past Saturday with a torn ACL.

No three rusher C.J. Prosise (72 yards) broke an arm in Sunday’s loss to Arizona.

The one wholesome operating again left on Seattle’s 53-man roster coming into Monday was fourth-stringer Travis Homer, a rookie drafted 204th total within the sixth spherical final April. He has carried the ball in solely three video games this season, gaining 52 yards. 5 of his eight lugs got here Sunday in opposition to the Cardinals.

Compared, Lynch carried 2,441 occasions in 148 video games over 12 seasons with the Buffalo Payments (2007-10), Seahawks (2010-15) and his home-town Oakland Raiders (2017-18). He gained 10,379 yards for 84 touchdowns, and added 287 catches for two,214 yards and 9 extra scores.

The 5-foot-11, 215-pound Lynch’s forte was his uncommon mixture of dogged energy with top-shelf burst and elusiveness — soaked in a mentality, as he summed up for me throughout a protracted interview in Toronto in September, “that if you hit a motherf—– hard enough, they don’t want to hit you no more.”

I requested Lynch if was retired for positive this time.

“You know?” he mentioned. “This time, and I said this before, man. But you know … (long pause) … I’m just going to say s—. S— happens. But as of right now? Yeah, I’m done.”

So had he had any provides this yr to come back again?

“Have I had any offers? (long pause) No.”

However what if he obtained a suggestion that day? Wouldn’t it be a matter of simply how a lot cash, or that he’s simply not prepared to come back again and play?

“I stay ready,” he rapidly snapped. “But I’m done, though.”

What satisfied on the time him he was executed?

“When you know, you know. I’d been going, s—, 13 years of doing this. I had an amazing time. We all know that all good things come to an end.”

However did he miss it?

“Of course, I miss it. That’s my love … Playing football. I like playing football. I like that. I’ll always miss it.”

At most, if the Seahawks ought to attain Tremendous Bowl LIV in Miami on Feb. 2, Lynch would play for as much as six weeks. Not a foul deal if certainly he has remained in high form.

Carroll appeared fairly positive of it throughout his Monday morning radio interview. And, as Carroll seemingly makes an attempt to get the band again collectively (having re-signed ex-Seattle tight finish Luke Willson of LaSalle, Ont., earlier this season) he mentioned he preferred Lynch’s locker-room match, too.

“There’s a lot of history here that’s great history,” Carroll mentioned. “There was nobody that ever amplified the kind of mentality and toughness that we like to play with, and so if we get a chance to get the Beast back on the field, we’ll see how it works out.”

Sounds fairly promising, a radio-show host noticed.

“Yeah it is,” Carroll mentioned. “I know (Lynch) has been working really hard. He’s got to get here — he’s not here yet. We’ve got to fly him in, get him in the building and check him out, make sure he’s OK, and take the next step when we can.”

Lynch by no means filed retirement papers after leaving the Raiders, and is a free agent who can signal wherever, NFL Community mentioned.

The Seahawks want at the least yet another operating again, Lynch apart. Final Tuesday, the membership labored out veterans Robert Turbin and Alfred Blue. Turbin reportedly was anticipated again in Seattle on Monday.

One more catastrophic harm troubled the Seahawks offence on Sunday. Beginning left deal with Duane Brown left with a knee harm, and experiences say he was to endure meniscus surgical procedure and is out for at the least two weeks.

The ever-upbeat Carroll mentioned this of the Seahawks’ plight this week:

“We’re bouncing again. We don’t have any selection. The fellows are able to go … We’re going onward. You simply maintain going. That dynamic doesn’t change.

“This isn’t like the primary time anyone’s needed to overcome odds, and difficulties and challenges. We simply must do it very well … and take full benefit of everyone that we’ve obtained.”

FIVE FAST FACTS: Seattle has allowed 560 rush yards over the previous three video games … Throughout their 11-game win streak the Ravens have allowed simply 278 complete yards per sport … The 49ers defence compelled 22 turnovers over the primary 10 video games, however solely 5 over the past 5 … Lamar Jackson has accounted for 43 TDs (36 passing, seven speeding) … The Eagles’ 431 complete yards vs. Dallas had been their most since Week 1 vs. Washington.

TAKING A KNEE: America’s finest cleaning soap opera of 2019 airs weekly, after Dallas Cowboys video games. At post-game press availabilities with proprietor/GM Jerry Jones and head coach Jason Garrett, as effectively on native sports-talk radio, what with all of the fan venom spewed in them thar elements.

What saved fan anger percolating Monday was the revelation, in day-after participant snap counts, that Amari Cooper performed on solely 46 of 62 offensive snaps (74%) for Dallas — third most of Cowboys huge receivers. Second-year Michael Gallup took 56 snaps (90%), and Randall Cobb 48 (77%).

Cooper was not even on the sector for the Cowboys’ late, make-or-break 4th-and-Eight.

Following the Cowboys’ devastating 17-9 showdown loss in Philadelphia — which now requires each the Cowboys to beat Washington and the Eagles to lose to the New York Giants for Dallas to make the playoffs — Cooper sounded not solely despondent, however as if he was questioning Garrett and offensive co-ordinator Kellen Moore.

Cooper talked about having to run so many quick routes.

“I feel like the (long) go ball was a good route to run tonight, and we really didn’t get to it,” he mentioned.

Garrett was requested about Cooper’s utilization Monday throughout his weekly visitor spot on a Dallas radio station.

Whose determination was it to begin rotating in No. four receiver Tavon Austin extra typically, late within the sport? And for not having Cooper on the sector on the last-gasp play?

“That would be Kellen’s decision,” Garrett mentioned. “That’s a play that we liked in that situation, for the variety of coverages that (the Eagles) were going to play. We felt like we had good answers with that.”

Look, 10 years of this model of over-thinking — of this ‘can’t see the forest for the timber’ in-game decision-making — has not solely pushed all Cowboys followers nuts, however some into apathy.

In lower than per week it’s prone to drive Garrett into unemployment.

‘Good chance’ Ravens’ Ingram can return for playoffs

Operating again Mark Ingram, a key cog in Baltimore’s juggernaut speeding assault, certainly suffered a “mild to moderate” calf pressure Sunday in Cleveland, in keeping with Ravens head coach John Harbaugh.

NFL Community mentioned the Ravens not solely haven’t dominated out Ingram from returning throughout the playoffs, however has a “good chance” to be prepared for Baltimore’s first playoff sport on Jan. 11-12 weekend, if not at 100%.

Harbaugh on Monday additionally introduced that MVP-worthy quarterback Lamar Jackson will sit out Sunday’s regular-season finale in opposition to visiting Pittsburgh, and backup Robert Griffin III will begin in his place. Third-stringer Hint McSorley in all probability will again him up.

Guard Marshal Yanda and security Earl Thomas additionally won’t play Sunday, Harbaugh mentioned.

Ingram, who turned 30 on Saturday, trails solely MVP-worthy quarterback Lamar Jackson because the Ravens’ main rusher. He has 1,Zero18 yards and 10 touchdowns on 202 carries — one of the vital prolific seasons of his nine-year profession, after having spent the primary eight in New Orleans.

Eagles tight finish Ertz broke rib vs. Cowboys

There was excellent news and unhealthy information on the harm entrance for the brand new NFC East leaders.

Zach Ertz, the highest tight finish of the Philadelphia Eagles, fractured a rib early in Sunday’s 17-9 defeat of Dallas. He returned and performed with that harm by the second half.

His standing for Sunday’s sport in opposition to the New York Giants gained’t be decided till later within the week. A win would clinch the division crown and residential wild-card playoff sport subsequent week for Philadelphia (Eight-7).

“I am waiting with our doctors for a couple more tests for some other things,” Eagles head coach Doug Pederson mentioned Monday. “I’ll in all probability have an replace for you (Tuesday) or by Thursday.

“It’s (a very good signal) that he obtained again on the market. It simply exhibits his toughness and willingness to get again on the market, however as you guys know, we take each harm significantly and be sure that we shield our gamers. That’s what Mondays are for, to do a full analysis of all our guys who get nicked up in video games.”

The higher information for Philly is that speedy receiver DeSean Jackson — who went on injured reserve and underwent sports activities hernia surgical procedure a pair months in the past — is “in good shape” to return by the second spherical of the playoffs, when he’s first eligible to come back off IR, in keeping with NFL Community.

QUARTERBACK RANKINGS

All 32 beginning QBs, after Sunday video games, with final week’s rankings in brackets:

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas Metropolis (1). Magnificence in Chicago. Russell Wilson, Seattle (2). He can’t play defence too, can he? Aaron Rodgers, Inexperienced Bay (three). Performed Monday evening. Drew Brees, New Orleans (four). One other standout efficiency. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore (5). Your 2019 NFL MVP. Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco (6). Grasp of Third-and-16. Tom Brady, New England (Eight). Summoned his finest skills. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota (7). Performed Monday evening. Derek Carr, Oakland (10). Playoffs are actually attainable. Deshaun Watson, Houston (9). He and offence hiccuped once more. Matt Ryan, Atlanta (11). Actually has it rolling now. Carson Wentz, Philadelphia (15). Possibly his finest sport but. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee (12). Recreation effort in opposition to Saints. Philip Rivers, LA Chargers (13). Robust circumstances, once more. Dak Prescott, Dallas (14). Possibly his shoulder harm is critical. Kyler Murray, Arizona (16). Actually good till he obtained damage. Josh Allen, Buffalo (18). Fab second half in showdown sport. Andy Dalton, Cincinnati (19) Practically the comeback of the yr. Jared Goff, LA Rams (20). One large gaffe modified the sport. Jacoby Brissett, Indianapolis (18). Effectiveness drops once more. Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay (21). 4. Extra. Interceptions. Sam Darnold, NY Jets (22). Did sufficient for an additional win. Daniel Jones, NY Giants (NR). 5 TDs for the rook. Baker Mayfield, Cleveland (23). One other ho-hum efficiency. Ryan Fitzpatrick, Miami (26). A quintessential Fitz win. Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago (25). He’s not the man. For a truth. Dwayne Haskins, Washington (28). Progress earlier than harm. Drew Lock, Denver (29). Retains flashing promise. Gardnew Minshew, Jacksonville (27). Tough day vs. Falcons. David Blough, Detroit (32). Rookie in a tough spot. Devlin Hodges, Pittsburgh (30). One other tough day. Will Grier, Carolina (NR). Three picks in NFL debut.

THIS WEEK

Fast ideas on Week 17 video games (all on Sunday):

Jets at Payments , 1 ET: Payments would possibly relaxation or restrict just a few starters, as they’re locked in as No. 5 AFC playoff seed.

, 1 ET: Payments would possibly relaxation or restrict just a few starters, as they’re locked in as No. 5 AFC playoff seed. Saints at Panthers , 1 ET: New Orleans nonetheless has an opportunity to earn a first-round bye within the NFC.

, 1 ET: New Orleans nonetheless has an opportunity to earn a first-round bye within the NFC. Browns at Bengals , 1 ET: A “showdown” between two unhealthy Ohio groups taking part in out the string.

, 1 ET: A “showdown” between two unhealthy Ohio groups taking part in out the string. Packers at Lions , 1 ET: Detroit began 2-Zero-1 and has misplaced 10-of-11 since. What an terrible season.

, 1 ET: Detroit began 2-Zero-1 and has misplaced 10-of-11 since. What an terrible season. Chargers at Chiefs , 1 ET: Kansas Metropolis can safe the No. three AFC seed, and even get a bye if New England loses.

, 1 ET: Kansas Metropolis can safe the No. three AFC seed, and even get a bye if New England loses. Bears at Vikings , 1 ET: Minnesota already has locked up a playoff berth. Chicago stays inept on offence.

, 1 ET: Minnesota already has locked up a playoff berth. Chicago stays inept on offence. Dolphins at Patriots , 1 ET: Pats can safe No. 2 AFC playoff seed and first-round bye with a win.

, 1 ET: Pats can safe No. 2 AFC playoff seed and first-round bye with a win. Falcons at Buccaneers , 1 ET: What’s the over/underneath on Jameis Winston interceptions? Two sounds proper.

, 1 ET: What’s the over/underneath on Jameis Winston interceptions? Two sounds proper. Steelers at Ravens , four:25 ET: Ravens will maintain out a number of high starters. They’ve clinched No. 1 AFC playoff seed.

, four:25 ET: Ravens will maintain out a number of high starters. They’ve clinched No. 1 AFC playoff seed. Redskins at Cowboys , four:25 ET: Final sport of the Jason Garrett period in Dallas? Possibly … Most likely.

, four:25 ET: Final sport of the Jason Garrett period in Dallas? Possibly … Most likely. Titans at Texans , four:25 ET: Titans win and so they’re in as second AFC wild card.

, four:25 ET: Titans win and so they’re in as second AFC wild card. Colts at Jaguars , four:25 ET: Each groups out of it however Raiders want Indy to win for his or her trigger.

, four:25 ET: Each groups out of it however Raiders want Indy to win for his or her trigger. Eagles at Giants , four:25 ET: Philly earns one other playoff berth with a win, however Giants offence appears again on observe.

, four:25 ET: Philly earns one other playoff berth with a win, however Giants offence appears again on observe. Raiders at Broncos , four:25 ET: Raiders have a playoff pulse. They need assistance. And their D wants an enormous day.

, four:25 ET: Raiders have a playoff pulse. They need assistance. And their D wants an enormous day. Cardinals at Rams , four:25 ET: Nothing however NFC West delight on the road right here.

, four:25 ET: Nothing however NFC West delight on the road right here. 49ers at Seahawks, Eight:20 ET: Winner grabs NFC West title and residential playoff sport at the least. Loser’s a wild card.

BYES: None. Season executed.

