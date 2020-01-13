January 13, 2020 | 1:19pm

A Russian Vogue mannequin is preventing for her life after she plummeted bare out of a third-floor window from her boyfriend’s Moscow pad, in line with a report.

Ksenia Puntus, 21, suffered head and chest accidents so extreme that she hasn’t been in a position to assist police investigating the autumn Saturday from her boyfriend Andrei Bakov’s condo, The Solar reported.

The stunner — who has appeared in Russian Vogue and Tatler magazines — was found blood-soaked and “groaning” round four a.m. outdoors the constructing by a avenue cleaner, the outlet reported.

Along with the pinnacle and chest accidents, the mannequin additionally suffered damaged ribs, legs and pelvis, in line with the newspaper.

She was delivered to an area hospital, the place she has undergone two operations and stays in intensive care, the outlet stated.

“She is conscious but she can hardly tell anything … because of her head injuries,” stated her agent Liliya Chepigina, in line with the report.

Police have launched a prison probe into the plunge, the outlet reported.

It’s unclear whether or not police imagine Puntus was pushed or fell out of the window. No suspects, nonetheless, have been recognized within the case.

Puntus’ boyfriend, 20-year-old Bakov, is the grandson of celebrated movie director Nikita Mikhailov, who’s a staunch supporter of Vladimir Putin, The Solar reported.

Good friend Alesya Kafelnikova posted on-line that the mannequin attended a celebration earlier than the terrifying episode.

“Ksenia was not taking drugs, which means we and her family know that something wrong happened,” Kafelnikova stated, in line with The Solar.

“But people who were at the party with her deny everything and insist they took her back home to her boyfriend.”