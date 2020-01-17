Kuldeep Yadav Breaks Harbhajan Singh’s Record In 2nd ODI vs Australia

Kuldeep Yadav on Friday turned the quickest Indian spinner to achieve 100 wickets in ODI cricket. Kuldeep has taken 58 matches to achieve the milestone, overtaking Harbhajan Singh who took 76 matches to achieve the milestone in 2003. He’s the third quickest Indian bowler general to get to the mark with Jasprit Bumrah (57) and Mohammed Shami (56) forward of him. Kuldeep took the wicket of Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey throughout the second ODI between India and Australia in Rajkot to achieve the milestone.

He then took the large wicket of Steve Smith, who was on 98, two balls later.

Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan tops the record having taken simply 44 matches to achieve the 100-wicket mark in ODI cricket whereas Australia’s Mitchell Starc received there in 52 matches to be second. Pakistan spin legend Saqlain Mushtaq received to the mark in 53 matches and is the third quickest.