KumKum Bhagya 21 january 2020 written update – Oh no Maya is ready to destroy Ranbir and Prachi’s relationship, accuses him for molestation

Kumkum Bhagya TV Information: Lohri is being celebrated today in Kumkum Bhagya Bhagya. Now, there is no such thing as a drama on this stay TV present, how can any celebration be full. Within the story until now you may have seen that, Alia has assured Reha that she’s going to finish the love of Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) and Ranbir (Krishna Kaul). However, Pragya (Sriti Jha) and Abhishek Mehra (Shabbir Ahluwalia) appeared fairly shut throughout the worship of Lohri. Pragya (Sriti Jha) has suffered a leg harm. That is the rationale, within the episode final night time, Abhi (Shabbir Ahluwalia) was seen worshiping Lohri with Pragya (Sriti Jha) in her lap. Everybody was fairly shocked to see Abhi (Shabbir Ahluwalia) and Pragya (Sriti Jha) so shut. On the similar time, Ranbir was seen trying to find Maya for her bracelet.

He reached her room in search of Maya. Right here, Maya offers Ranbir a drunk drink with the excuse of assist. After Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) will get drunk, Maya goes to make a giant combat in the home.

Within the upcoming episodes, you will note that as Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) will get drunk, Maya comes out of the room and tells everybody within the celebration that Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) has tried to tease her. She would cry and say that Ranbir had come very near her, on the pretext of carrying a bracelet. After which he has forcefully with Maya.

Abhi (Shabbir Ahluwalia) and Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) ‘s entire family will be shocked to hear this. Listening to Maya’s allegations, nobody will imagine that Ranbir has carried out something mistaken with Maya. That factor is totally different that Maya’s crocodile tears will make everybody imagine this. Due to which nobody will belief the phrases of Ranbir (Krishna Kaul). In such a state of affairs, will probably be enjoyable to see, what motion will Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) take to show himself harmless. Nonetheless, how excited are you to see this twist approaching the present, please share your views in remark part under.