Kumkum Bhagya 3 January Episode Spoilers and Upcoming Twists: Riya conspires to discredit Prachi with Sanju, will Pragya’s daughter be embarrassed in front of Ranbir?

After Abhi and Pragya in Kumkum Bhagya , viewers will get to see the love angle between Prachi and Ranbir. Ranbir is totally fascinated with Prachi, however his path of affection isn’t going to be really easy. Really, Riya has made full plans to discredit Prachi. Within the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Riya tells Sanju that she must create Prachi’s MMS.

Riya says that he’ll create Prachi’s MMM and unfold it to others and publicly embarrass Prachi. On the identical time, Ranbir is making an attempt to persuade Prachi within the room saying that he’s not joking. Ranbir says that what he stated is severe for him. Ranbir says that he got here house along with his household to finalize every part. However Prachi isn’t capable of belief Ranbir’s phrases someplace.

Now in at this time’s episode it will be fascinating whether or not Prachi will have the ability to perceive that Ranbir loves her and whether or not Riya will have the ability to achieve her motive to discredit Prachi. Within the final episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it was proven that Pragya welcomes Ranbir to the home. Pragya realizes that Ranbir desires to suggest Prachi.

Ranbir asks Aryan to seek out out from Shahana whether or not she is aware of about Ranbir and Prachi. Shahana says that everybody in the home is aware of about them. Aryan feels that Ranbir proposed Prachi. Ranbir decides to ask Prachi what he stated to Ranbir. Prachi says that she has stated sure to him. Nevertheless, Ranbir doesn’t know that Prachi says sure to convey a file to work, which she requested for yesterday.