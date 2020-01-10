Kundali Bhagya 10th January 2020 Written Update – All Ends Well; Preeta to be accepted in the Family.

Within the final episode we noticed how all relations get united to eliminate the robbers. Preeta’s brilliance saves the relations and the corridor. She electrocutes the robbers and Police come on the scene. In At this time’s episode, the police arrest the robbers. Everyone seems to be relieved. The robbers are shocked as Police arrives. They query them as to who known as them. Preeta and Karan additionally combat upon this. The Police state that this corridor falls beneath the jurisdiction of two police stations, in order that they got here right here to arrest them. The police search the corridor and are about to arrest Prithvi, however Sarla stops them and mentions that he’s a member of our household. Rakhi hugs Preeta and thanks her for saving everybody.

The police additionally praise Preeta not directly as they are saying that whoever electrocuted the robbers was intelligent certainly because it wouldn’t have been doable to catch them. Rishabh mentions that it was Preeta who did all this. Rishabh thanks Preeta. Sarla nevertheless says that she did all this to save lots of the corridor earlier than all of them go away. Karina calls Karan and Rishabh exterior.

Bee ji hugs each Preeta and Srishti and says she is happy with them. Sarla mentions that she instructed them to not go and work within the corridor. She additionally instructed Janki that these youngsters don’t hearken to them once we get outdated. However certainly, she is proud sufficient of her daughters that they’re sturdy and might deal with any state of affairs.

Bee ji mentions that they’re her daughters first. Janki comes with milk for them however they each deny, so she declares that she shall make candy dish for everybody. Sarla sees Preeta’s hand and says Preeta is courageous sufficient as she isn’t crying even when she is harm. She hugs Preeta which makes Srishti offended however later she hugs each of them.

Rakhi describes every thing to Mahesh as to what all occurred. She can also be happy with her sons that they protected her when she was on gunpoint. She additionally mentions that she doesn’t need to die so quickly as she desires to dwell along with her household together with Rishabh and Karan. Rakhi mentions that she was saved by Preeta and Srishti. She can also be conscious that there are variations between the households. She additionally feels helpless that she couldn’t do something for Preeta. Maira, in the intervening time is standing behind her and is a bit irritated. She tells Mahesh to think about Preeta as part of their household and combat for her rights as she can’t undo no matter has occurred. She begins crying beside Mahesh.

Ramona is tensed as she receives a name and is dicey whether or not to attend it or not. Maira walks as much as Ramona and tells her about what Rakhi stated. Maira desires Ramona to have a phrase with Rakhi concerning this. Ramona tries to clarify one thing else however Maira insists upon this. Ramona tells her that her father is asking which makes Maira uncomfortable. Sherlin thinks that if Rakhi accepts Preeta then she received’t be capable to full her mission. She due to this fact shall create detrimental ideas within the thoughts of Karina with reference to Preeta.

Preeta is in her room and actually loves her Mehndi. Karan additionally seems at hand scar and thinks about how Preeta pulled him in direction of her within the corridor. Sameer comes and asks what’s the matter. Srishti explains that Preeta is smiling desirous about Karan. Sameer additionally tells Karan to stay completely satisfied and asks him whether or not he was desirous about Preeta. The present ends as Srishti requests Preeta to not lie as she has stored the faucet open within the lavatory. Preeta thinks how infantile her sister is.