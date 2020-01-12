Kundali Bhagya 13th January Episode Update- Daadi falls down; Mahira and Sherlin seek revenge.

Within the final episode we noticed a tussle between Rakhi and Sherlin. Rakhi doesn’t like the best way Sherlin disrespects Preeta. This makes Sherlin offended and she or he decides to take revenge on Rakhi. She calls Prithvi, who’s in complete assist of her. Sherlin hatches a plan the place in she spills oil on the steps for Rakhi to fall down however the final sufferer is Daadi.

In At present’s episode, Daadi goes close to the steps and slips over the oil. Everyone seems to be shocked and panic and tries to save lots of her however she falls down of the steps and hurts herself. Karan and Rishabh go downstairs. Rishabh picks her up and takes her to the room. He asks Sherlin to carry a sizzling water bag. Mahira doesn’t consider that Sherlin may stoop to this degree. She checks for the oil on the steps and finds the bottle. With all this, her doubt turns into sturdy on Sherlin.

Sherlin involves her room and is in disgust. She needed to take revenge on Rakhi and Daadi turned a sufferer of it. She thinks of how she will be able to take revenge on Rakhi. Mahira involves her and claims to know that she has completed all this. Sherlin explains as to why she did all this. Maira tells her that she goes to inform everybody about this. Sherlin being intelligent, tries to persuade Maira that she’s going to see as to how Preeta doesn’t develop into part of the Luthra household. Maira doesn’t need to get satisfied and is adamant on what she needs to do.

Rishabh lays down Daadi on the mattress. He tries to name the physician however he isn’t obtainable. He tells Karan to name Preeta to deal with Daadi. Karina doesn’t appear optimistic about calling Preeta to deal with Daadi. Karan is aware of that she’s going to come as soon as she will get to know that Daadi isn’t feeling properly. Karan calls her and explains her every part. Sarla over there asks who she is speaking to, she mentions that it’s Karan. She tells Sarla that she has to go to Luthra’s as Daadi shouldn’t be feeling properly. Sarla clearly refuses her to go and deal with that household.

Sameer is seen ready for Srishti to come back. She arrives and calls Sameer a coward. Sameer defends himself and inform that we will go within the close by market to have an ice-cream. Srishti is worked up about this plan and exclaims that they each don’t have to sit down in some closed room. Srishti discusses about Karan and Preeta with Sameer, that they’ve began liking one another as soon as once more and appear to be very glad.

Everybody takes care of Daadi. Maira tells them that she is aware of a Physician who shall deal with Daadi. Karan says he solely trusts Preeta on this matter. Maira will get offended however Rakhi explains to her that her sons gained’t hearken to anybody as regards to Daadi.

Sarla asks Preeta why does she need to assist that household. Sarla cleverly says that that household has harmed her in all doable methods and nonetheless Preeta needs to assist them. She doesn’t care about her emotions that’s the reason she is doing all this. Resulting from this, she gained’t permit Preeta to go to Luthra’s home.

Maira angrily enters the kitchen. She throws a bottle in anger. Sherlin enters the kitchen and palms her a glass of water. As Sherlin is about to go away, Maira says that she needs her assist. Sherlin refuses and says that someday in the past Maira didn’t supported her, so she gained’t assist her. Maira apologizes and says that she needs to take change Preeta’s good picture in everybody’s thoughts. She needs to erase Preeta’s good picture.

The present involves an finish the place Preeta explains that she being a Physician took an oath as to assist all of the sufferers. Sarla makes her a promise, needs her to come back again as quickly as doable and go over there solely as a health care provider. Preeta asks her about being Preeta over there however Sarla stays silent on that.