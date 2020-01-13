Kundali Bhagya 14th January 2020 Upcoming Story; Twists and Turns

In Previous few episodes we noticed how the robbers had captured the Kundali Bhagya corridor and the way the relations received united and saved themselves and the corridor. There have been many attention-grabbing storylines which have creeped up. There may be stress between Preeta and Karan’s household. They each have developed emotions for one another. Rakhi alternatively needs to offer Preeta the standing that she deserves. She someplace needs to make Preeta part of her household. Preeta is at the moment the physiotherapist of Daadi. Karina doesn’t need Preeta to be part of this home. Now, the plot turns into attention-grabbing as it will likely be difficult for Preeta, if she needs to be Karan’s spouse as Maira is quickly to be his spouse. Maira doesn’t need Preeta in Karan’s life in any respect.

In the meantime, Sherlin needs to take revenge on Rakhi as she scolded her in entrance of everybody, when she talked dangerous about Preeta. Sherlin needs to do away with Rakhi and Maira needs to do away with Preeta. Will Sherlin and Maira shake fingers and assist one another out to take a revenge on each of them?

Karan needs Preeta badly in his life. He shall do no matter it takes. Other than Hatred within the present, this romantic angle will make the viewers . Let’s see how Karan manages to convey Preeta in his life as her mom Sarla doesn’t has good equations with the Luthra’s.

Sherlin received offended and annoyed when Rakhi scolded her. She known as up Prithvi to vent out her frustration. Prithvi assured her that he shall assist her in all methods. However is Prithvi gonna assist Sherlin out? Prithvi was seen working away from Sherlin in the course of the robber saga. He treats her as an annoying character in his life. Will he assist her out or will he present his true colors?

We would see much more twists and turns. The present shall revolve across the above storyline for some-time. There will probably be extra twists and switch arounds. Watch Kundali Bhagya each Monday to Friday at 9:30pm on Zee TV. You too can catch up all of the episodes collectively on Zee5 app.