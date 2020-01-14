Kundali Bhagya 14th January Written Update- Preeta enters Luthra’s house; Maira is frustrated; Sameer and Srishti almost get caught.

Final Episode, we noticed how unknowingly Daadi falls down from the steps. Sherlin fails in her plan and Maira will get to know that Sherlin is behind all this. Karan desires Preeta to deal with Daadi as an alternative of any physician. He requests Preeta to come back. Tensions creep up as Preeta goes to come back on the Luthra’s home.

In Right this moment’s episode, Preeta convinces Sarla that she goes there solely to deal with Daadi and shall be again very quickly. Sarla is just not that satisfied. Maira desires to take away Preeta’s good picture from everybody’s thoughts and desires to ascertain her mark in the home. Sherlin offers her a reference and says it is going to be higher if she is useless then. Maira is shocked and he or she praises her intelligence by calling her a wise woman.

Rakhi gives to therapeutic massage Daadi’s legs however she says it shall ache. Karina says that Preeta doesn’t need to come and assist Daadi as she doesn’t care about this household anymore. Rishabh stops her from saying something dangerous and assures everybody that she is perhaps in some bother. He advances to carry Preeta however Karan stops him and says he shall carry her. Rishabh agrees for a similar as Sarla gained’t permit her to come back. Karina disagrees and says Sarla at all times was behind their wealth. Rishabh disagrees to that and say that was by no means the case. Daadi tells Karina to not insult Preeta and discuss to her properly.

Karan is strolling in the direction of the door when he bumps into Preeta. He catches her they usually each romantically have a look at one another. Maira sees them collectively and is shocked. Sherlin can be shocked however she is joyful that Maira has seen it herself. Karan leaves her and claims that Preeta hasn’t modified in any respect and he or she ran into him. Preeta exclaims that it was Karan who ran into her. They each begin to argue about it. Karan asks her why she is late and he or she is sorry about it. Karan makes enjoyable of her and Preeta walks away as Karan goes behind her. Maira cries and Sherlin consoles her. Maira is completely annoyed.

Sameer asks Srishti whether or not she desires to have the rest. She asks him to pay the invoice. Sameer tells her that he isn’t a coward and he’s overtly consuming along with her in a neighborhood market. Srishti fools him that her mom Sarla is standing behind him. Sameer then notices Sarla for actual and inform Srishti about it. She doesn’t imagine him. Sameer hides behind a stall. She believes him when she hears her voice and likewise hides with him behind the stall. Sarla and Janki come to the stall the place they’re hiding however the stall proprietor is nowhere to be seen. Srishti requests Sameer to face up displaying his again to them. Sarla and Janki query him as to why doesn’t he face them. Sameer lies that he has a quick in the present day and can’t see anybody. They each query him as to why did he park his cart right here if he can’t see anybody. They ask him whether or not they can take greens by themselves. The actual proprietor sees them putting greens and thinks who’s robbing his cart. Sameer is apprehensive as to what he’ll do.

Karina says she was telling the reality and they need to name one other physician. Preeta enters the room and sits apart from Daadi. She asks her concerning the ache and offers her medicines. Rishabh assures Rakhi that now there isn’t a want to fret as Preeta is right here and he or she shall deal with Daadi. Preeta offers her the medicines and he or she is relieved. Rishabh thanks Preeta for coming and is aware of that she may need confronted some issues. Preeta assures him that there isn’t any downside.

Sarla asks him how will he weigh the greens. Sameer says he gained’t weigh them, his grasp shall do it. The actual proprietor comes and Sameer explains him the entire state of affairs. He tells him to not take cash for a similar. He too performs together with them. Sarla drops her pursue and Janki kneels down to choose it up. Srishti and Sameer plead her to not inform Sarla about this and he or she assures them by telling Sarla that they need to head again residence. Each of them thank the seller for his assist.

They each get into the automotive. Preeta calls Srishti and tells her that she is at Luthra’s home to assist Daadi. Srishti explains the entire thing to Sameer. The present ends as each of them are joyful that issues will change as they had been earlier.