Kundali Bhagya 15th January 2020 Written Update – Preeta gets close to Karan making Maira upset; Daadi apologizes to Preeta.

Final episode we noticed Preeta enters the Luthra’s home to assist Daadi. She bumps into Karan and so they each have a romantic second. Maira witnesses this and will get annoyed. Rishabh is glad that Preeta is right here and now every little thing can be nice. In at this time’s episode, Preeta enters a retailer room. The sunshine within the retailer room isn’t practical. She will get a bit scared. As she turns round, she sees Karan with a lighter, she will get scared however thanks him. He asks her whether or not she has positioned the field within the retailer room or not. Preeta questions him as to what did he wished to say. Karan tells her that she wouldn’t open up and inform the reality in entrance of everybody, so if she has one thing to say, she will inform it to him. Preeta says that she all the time speaks the reality. She then finds the bag the place she has saved the drugs field. She says everybody on this home has saved their issues otherwise. She turns round and Karan is standing behind her. They each look into one another’s eyes and Karan mentions that he’s pleased that she got here to their home and thanks her. Preeta responds that she is simply fulfilling her responsibility as a health care provider. Karan questions her as to how can somebody be so good. Preeta unknowingly says that she by some means has an attachment in direction of this home however she is indignant on Karan’s angle. He says that he thought she shall say that she nonetheless loves him however after she goes, he retains questioning about it and has to let Preeta find out about it.

Daadi explains that she is now feeling higher and says that Preeta is an efficient physician. Maira enters the room considering that it received’t be simple to create her good impression of their minds as they’re nonetheless connected to Preeta. She wonders the place Karan and Preeta are.

Preeta thinks about what Karan stated to her and if he actually meant that she was trying stunning. Karan calls her from behind however she doesn’t cease. When he goes close to her, he by accident tears her Dupatta. They each are about to struggle however Preeta says that its her mistake and goes away. Karan doesn’t perceive what is occurring and goes behind her. Sherlin desires Maira to appreciate no matter she has instructed her. Preeta applies some drugs on Daadi’s ft. She will get relaxed and calls Preeta in direction of her. She hugs her and apologizes for her conduct in direction of her. Preeta sits beside Daadi.

Maira sees them each speaking and begins crying. She bumps into Karina. Karina asks her about her cause to cry. Maira explains her the entire scenario as to how she feels Preeta is coming near Karan, the incident that occurred on Mehndi evening, so she feels she received’t be capable to marry Karan. Karina guarantees that she is going to get married to Karan and she or he is aware of tips on how to fulfill her promise.

Preeta explains that she has utilized drugs and Daadi shall really feel higher within the morning and now she has to go away. Rakhi insists that Rishabh shall drop her however she denies. Will probably be Karan who shall drop her and she or he agrees to that. Whereas within the automobile, they don’t discuss to one another however they each bear in mind the recollections that they’d gone by. Karan stops the automobile and Preeta asks him why did he cease it. Karan says that her home has arrived. As she is about to go away, she thinks he referred to as her however he refuses. When Preeta leaves, he feels whether or not he ought to discuss to her and the way she shall really feel. Karan calls her from behind however Preeta ignores him knowingly considering that its only a hallucination. Karan pulls her dupatta and tells her that he was calling her, offers her the bag. The bag incorporates 5 dupattas. Preeta asks him why is he giving 5 Dupattas as until now he has solely torn four of them. He says that the fifth one if for at this time. He will get awkward handing her the bag. Karan stops the automobile in entrance of Preeta after which goes away. The present ends as Maira is spying on them and she or he will get upset. She thinks these two have gotten shut in such brief time however earlier than this they wouldn’t have even seen one another.