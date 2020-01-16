Kundali Bhagya 16th January Written Update- Sherlin and Maira hatch a Plan to Harm Preeta

Within the final episode we noticed how Preeta treats Daadi. Daadi feels higher and apologizes for her habits in the direction of Preeta. Maira will get upset and annoyed with Preeta getting near the Luthra’s as soon as once more. Karina understands her scenario and guarantees her that Maira would be the one to marry Karan. We additionally see how Karan and Preeta focus on about their emotions for one another. In Right this moment’s episode, Janki offers medication to Bi jee. Sarla is seen ready close to the door. Bi jee tells her that Preeta has texted her that she shall be dwelling quickly. Sarla responds that she is ready for Srishti as she hasn’t come again. Janki wonders whether or not she ought to inform that she was with Sameer. Preeta enters the home and Sarla asks how did everybody behave along with her. Preeta explains that she was revered by everybody and nobody stated something to her. She additionally mentions that Daadi is now higher however she might need to go once more tomorrow for remedy. Srishti, who’s standing exterior wonders what’s in that bag.

Karan retains excited about Preeta. As he enters the home, he will get out of the automotive and is misplaced in his world. Ganesh arms him over the telephone, however Karan is misplaced in his world, begins dancing with Ganesh. He kisses his brow as effectively. Ganesh is pleased to see Karan pleased as he is aware of it’s all due to Preeta.

Sherlin is in her room, when Maira enters. She explains that she noticed Karan and Preeta chatting so freely as if nothing has occurred between them. She will get offended and says that she shall kill her earlier than they get to shut. She empties a full glass of water. Sherlin backs her determination. Maira is now hell bent on killing Preeta. She asks Sherlin for a plan. She desires it to appear like a street accident and desires somebody to assist them. After Preeta is useless, everybody shall really feel unhealthy. Karan will really feel unhealthy and that’s when Maira shall help him and make a great impression in his coronary heart. Sherlin will get able to help her and she or he says they shall focus on it tomorrow when Preeta comes for the remedy.

Preeta is consuming icecream within the kitchen when Srishti scares her. She asks Preeta the place she has stored the bag as she searched the entire room for it. Preeta denies of there being a bag. Srishti tells her that she shall inform Sarla about it. Preeta will get fearful and says that bag was gifted to her by Karan and it incorporates some Dupattas. Srishti exclaims that Karan is making an attempt to make up for his errors. That’s good in a technique. She additionally asks how was she handled in the home and Preeta tells her the identical factor she advised Sarla. Srishti jokes that inform Karan to reward her a brand new cellular as Sameer broke her cellular. Preeta asks whether or not she desires tea as Srishti wonders that every part will likely be alright now.

Sherlin and Maira wait within the automotive. Maira asks her as to what they’re doing right here. A person comes close to their automotive. Maira will get scared as the person is horrifying. Sherlins explains him the entire scenario, arms him the cash and tells him that it’s Preeta who he has to kill. He assures that it’ll appear like an accident.

Bi jee is asking for newspaper, that’s when Preeta offers it to her. She says Srishti had taken it. Bi jee asks Preeta the place she goes, she says that she goes to go to Daadi. Sarla tells her to have yogurt as it will likely be useful for her. She additionally mentions to ship Srishti again as she could be within the native market consuming snacks. She has now determined to scold and hit Srishti. Bi jee and Preeta begin laughing. Bi jee will get tensed as she is aware of Preeta received’t be handled effectively as she there are three individuals, Karina, Sherlin and now Maira who’re behind her.

Sherlin and Maira are within the automotive. Maira is gazing Sherlin. Sherlins asks her about that. Maira questions her that why is she serving to her. Sherlin says she doesn’t need to intrude between her and Karan. She desires to hurt Preeta as Rishabh too is in love along with her. Maira backs off however Sherlin pleads her that it’s time to hurt Preeta. The Present ends.