Kundali Bhagya 3rd January 2020 Episode Preview and Upcoming Twist: Preeta agrees to be a part of Karan Marriage Ceremonies.

Earlier episode of Kundali Bhagya noticed that each Preeta and Karan are made for one another. She decides to persuade Mahira, to not marry Karan. Mahira will get offended and tells Preeta that she has made a joke of herself. Karan desires Preeta close to him and take care of what all he desires.

Sherlyn mocks Srishti, however Srishti threatens to reveal her and makes her quiet. Prithvi enters the corridor and first meets Risabh.

In tonight’s episode, Risabh desires to know what Prithvi is doing within the corridor at Luthra’s social gathering. Prithvi responds by saying that he’s right here to assist Preeta. Risabh is named by Sherlyn to accompany her, however Prithvi avoids her by not displaying his face. He in some way bumps into Sherlyn however once more he avoids her by hugging a stranger. The Stranger informs him that its Karan and Mahira’s Mehndi Ceremony.

Alternatively, Mahira continues to be fascinated with what Preeta informed her, whereas others apply Mehndi on her palms. Daadi says that the darker the Mehndi will likely be, her to be husband shall love her extra. Kareena asks Srishti to take Mahira into the room and wash her Mehndi. Sherlyn additionally accompanies them. Kareena says this shall train Srishti a lesson.

Preeta walks out of the corridor as Karan follows her. Preeta tells Karan that she tried a number of instances to inform him how a lot she cherished him. Karan additionally confesses that he loves Preeta nevertheless it was Preeta who by no means understood it. Preeta agrees to be with Karan all through through the ceremonies and takes him contained in the corridor.

Srishti helps Mahira take away the Mehndi from her palms by making use of oil. Mahira tells Sherlyn how Preeta requested her to again out of the marriage. Sherlyn taunts Srishti, however Srishti cuts her off by threatening her to speak concerning the being pregnant. Raakhi and Daadi stroll into the room as Sherlyn leaves. Prithvi is searching for Srishti, when Ramona tells him to fulfill Sherlyn.

The upcoming twist can be that there will likely be a brand new entry within the present who shall assist Preeta in her issues. Who would be the individual? Keep Tuned.