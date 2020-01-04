Kundali Bhagya 4th January 2020 Episode Preview and Upcoming Twist: Robbers invade the hall; Mahira still in confusion.

Within the final episode, we noticed how Preeta tries to persuade Mahir to again out of the marriage. Later, she confesses her love for Karan and agrees to be with him all through his marriage ceremonies. We additionally see how Prithvi tries to keep away from Sherlyn. Mahira is also seen confused after Preeta talks to her.

In At this time’s episode, Ramona tries to make Prithvi meet Sherlyn however he’s nonetheless avoiding her. Robbers present up and there’s a whole fuss within the corridor. Prithvi and Sherlyn get trapped inside. They each are hiding underneath the tables subsequent to one another.

Again within the room, there’s a small argument between Srishti and Daadi. Mahira brings Nilgiri oil for Mahira to take away her Mehndi. She tells Daadi and Raakhi to examine the oil as she doesn’t wish to get accused afterward for any drawback. Rakhi assures her that she doesn’t has any doubt on her. Daadi checks the oil and says it doesn’t have any drawback. Srishti applies the oil on Mahira’s Mehndi. She states that Kareena had stated if the color of the Mehndi is darkish sufficient, her could be husband shall love her extra, however on this case, the color is pale. Srishti leaves the room as Mahira thinks about it.

Within the corridor, there’s whole fuss. Everyone seems to be operating right here and there to avoid wasting themselves. The robbers fireplace a gunshot. Preeta and Karan who’re outdoors the corridor, get shocked listening to the gunshot. Everybody hears the gunshot and get equally shocked. The robbers inform everyone to sit down down and take away their mobiles.

Preeta runs in the direction of the corridor to see what has occurred. Karan pulls her away and takes her outdoors. He tells her to not do something silly as she doesn’t know what the precise drawback is and the individuals inside have weapons. So, something can occur. Karan asks if there’s some other approach to enter the corridor, she says there’s a kitchen window. Karan assures her to remain close to the window and he shall deal with the whole lot. Preeta tries to enter inside, that’s when Karan comes again and swears her to remain out and he shall deal with the whole lot. He arms her his cellphone in case of emergency.

The robbers warn the individuals to sit down down in any other case they gained’t be spared. Rishabh by some means manages to get a cellphone and he tries to name the police. He will get caught and Sherlyn too is caught as she was hiding underneath the desk. Rishabh tries to request the robbers to go away everybody as he is able to pay up.

They tie up Rishabh and shut his mouth. Prithvi escapes because the robbers are busy with Rishabh. The robbers are looking for the Bride and attempt to take jewellery off Sherlyn. The robbers go searching for Mahira as Prithvi once more hides. The present involves an finish because the robbers go go Prithvi, who’s hiding and goes unnoticeable.