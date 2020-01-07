Kundali Bhagya 7th January Written Episode Update- The Robber Saga Continues, Will Karan and Rishabh save their mother?

Within the final episode, we noticed how Karan, Preeta and Srishti crew as much as save others. They get contained in the corridor to save lots of others. Prithvi who firsts determine to run away, disguises himself as a robber by carrying the masks that they wore. There are additionally some romantic moments between Preeta and Karan.

In as we speak’s episode, Prithvi exhibits some type of enmity in direction of Rishabh. A robber says that he doesn’t like Rishabh’s face, saying this Rishabh hits him. Prithvi says there isn’t any want to maneuver a lot as he’ll make it possible for Rishabh strikes round in a chair henceforth as he would have pushed many large vehicles. Prithvi hits Rishabh which makes Sherlin indignant. Prithvi doesn’t take into consideration feelings as now he is able to harm Sherlin which can make the Luthra perceive that she is an effective Daughter in Legislation. Prithvi then threatens to kill Rishabh if Sherlin doesn’t apologize to him as he understands that Sherlin is Rishabh’s spouse. All people tries to persuade Sherlin to apologize. She apologizes Prithvi.

The robbers get confused as to why their boss is appearing so bizarre as an alternative of robbing. Prithvi whereas speaking to others, asks robbers why they’ve stopped robbing. The robbers say that they’ve robbed throughout right here besides the principle household. Prithvi tells them that he shall loot the principle household. Prithvi hits considered one of his crew members and says he would be the one to interrupt the foundations and tells different members to proceed looting. The robbers are nonetheless confused concerning why is their boss behaving bizarre.

The actual boss comes out of the lavatory however sees that the opposite door is jammed. He tries to name his different gang members. Prithvi hears the actual boss voice. He must suppress his voice in any other case they are going to be towards him. He performs loud music and forces everybody to bop with him. The actual boss exhibits Prithvi the cellphone, Prithvi cancels the decision.

Karan, Srishti and Preeta enter the corridor. They attempt to free Rishabh, one of many robber notices this. Sameer and Kartika attempt to divert his consideration by dancing with him. He goes and test the whereabouts Rishabh. He will get indignant and fires a bullet, asks Sameer the place Rishabh is.

Karan and Preeta attempt to free Rishabh. Preeta frees Rishabh and takes them to the groom’s room. She says she closed it as a result of she didn’t need the groom’s room to be looted, in any other case Karan shall get one other level to shame this corridor and its providers. Srishti agrees to the actual fact and Rishabh thinks that they’ve determined this beforehand. They hear a knocking on the door, so all of them go to test it. They see that the actual mastermind is locked contained in the room and the individual exterior is faux. Preeta units a plan whereby they are going to plead to the man exterior saying to go away all of them as they don’t have something to present them. Karan disagrees to this plan saying the faux chief has a motive and he received’t transfer from right here.

Karan and Preeta get right into a combat. Rishabh separates them aside. The actual chief comes out and he shall train his members a lesson. Within the corridor, the robbers ask about Rishabh, Sameer tells them that he was dancing with them. Kartika explains that the robbers haven’t deliberate something effectively, so if anybody dances, the chief shall set them free. Prithvi considers Kartika to be good sufficient to begin a combat amongst the robbers.

Srishti backs Preeta’s plan. She says it’s actually a intelligent plan. They may want to consider its execution. Srishti decides to name the chief to the bridal room and inform him to just accept their calls for. Preeta questions her as to how they shall battle a man to which Srishti adamantly says she is going to as she is a rowdy lady.

Prithvi tells the robbers that he let go Rishabh. He hits the man robber when he questions him. The episode ends when Prithvi orders the robbers to let Sameer go and the robbers query him as to how did he knew his title. Possibly Prithvi acquired carried away in his act and might need spilled some beans.