Kundali Bhagya 8th January Written Episode Update- Overall Twists, Karan gets angry as Janki is slapped.

Final episode, we noticed how Prithvi takes management over the robbers claiming to be their boss. The robbers discover one thing fishy about their boss, however they aren’t that positive. We additionally see how Karan, Preeta and Srishti save Rishabh from the corridor. All of them machine a plan whereby they shall negotiate with the robbers over a deal. Prithvi orders the robbers to free Sameer. The robbers query him as to how does he know his title. Prithvi says he heard his title someplace. As a substitute of asking questions, simply steal the jewelry.

Srishti units a plan and tells everybody what all ought to do. She tells Preeta to name the boss within the bridal room, as she is fairly and powerful, in order that Srishti can hit him. Preeta is anxious and confused as to how will she do all this. Srishti boosts her up and if this plan doesn’t work, she shall consider one other plan. The robbers are stealing the jewelry as Preeta peaks from the nook and indicators the chief to come back inside. Prithvi thinks that she is asking him and he ought to go inside. Preeta thinks Srishti’s plan is working, so she runs inside.

The robbers need the Mangalsutra as its costly. Rakhi doesn’t give them the Mangalsutra, so he snatches it from her. Karan will get indignant and begins beating the robbers, Rishabh additionally joins him. Combat breaks out within the center. One goon makes Rakhi as hostage and threatens everyone that in the event that they do something, he shall hurt her.

Preeta is tensed in regards to the work that she has to do. She thinks as to how she will lure Prithvi into the room. Srishti is within the room with a blanket. She thinks she shall put a blanket on him and shall scare him, in order that he shall settle for their calls for to free everybody. Preeta enters the room and says that the boss is following her. Prithvi thinks she is asking him inside, so he will get excited. Srishti is able to put her plan into motion. Srishti takes a knife in her hand to threaten him and tells him to take his masks off. Prithvi is relieved that he has wore this masks, in any other case his situation may have been worse. Srishti threatens to hit him within the abdomen, Prithvi runs into the bed room, standing on the mattress. Srishti says that she shall depend until three after which kill him.

Karan and Rishabh need the robber to take off the gun of Rakhi’s head. The true boss needs to know the title of the one who was appearing because the boss. The others don’t know who he was. The boss then threatens to hurt Rakhi as he thinks everybody loves her rather a lot. The robbers ask Janki who she is and ask her to face there. Janki says she has costly jewelry, to allow them to take that and go away. The chief needs to search out the one who was pretending to be the chief. The boss will get a name from one among his members that they haven’t discovered a automotive to flee. The chief asks in regards to the description of the one who was pretending. Everybody had the identical reply that they don’t know. The chief will get indignant and begins to beat up.

Kartika asks Janki what does she have. She has spices in her hand. They each take it and throw it on the robbers. Everybody begins to beat the robbers and leaves. Rakhi insists that she needs the Mangalsutra and she or he gained’t go away. Rishabh and Karan attempt to take the Mangalsutra however the chief factors a gun at them to face wherever they’re. Prithvi locks himself up within the lavatory after the three depend. Preeta tries to relax Srishti stating that she shall have a phrase with the robber. Preeta assures him that she shall not hurt him however he has to speak to others that they need to not hurt different folks. Srishti additionally apologizes to him. He doesn’t reply, so each Preeta and Srishti lock him and go to assist others.

The robbers inform them to face wherever they’re. He sarcastically asks as to why they aren’t operating now. He appears to be like at Janki as to why did she take such an enormous danger of doing all this. She shouldn’t have come right here on the first place. Janki responds by saying that she was doing her work and orders them to depart. The robber slaps her. Karan will get indignant and he hits the robber. All different robbers maintain him so he can not transfer. The present ends with Preeta and Srishti anxious about what they will do to assist others.